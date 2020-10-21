EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Disclosure of shareholdings: Hans Jörg Wyss has acquired Jörg Bantleon's interest in Bellevue Group 21-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Küsnacht, October 21, 2020

Disclosure of shareholdings: Hans Jörg Wyss has acquired Jörg Bantleon's interest in Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group was notified yesterday by Jörg Bantleon, D-80000 Munich, that he had sold his interest in Bellevue Group consisting of 1,353,181 shares (10.05%) held by BANTLEON BANK AG, Bahnhofstrasse 2, CH-6300 Zug. Most of these shares (9.66%) were purchased by Hans Jörg Wyss, US-Cambridge MA. Bellevue Group thanks Jörg Bantleon for his trust and support over the years and is pleased to welcome Hansjörg Wyss as a new long-term shareholder to the company. Bellevue Group's core shareholders (31.6%) together with Bellevue employees (11.4%) and Hans Jörg Wyss therefore continue to hold the majority of the company's outstanding shares. This shareholder structure gives Bellevue Group a solid foundation and will continue to ensure its steady development and growth.

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 44 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO

Telephone +41 44 267 67 20, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique specializing in asset management. Established in 1993 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the standalone asset manager has about 100 employees and is focused on a diverse, award-winning range of investment solutions in the three areas of specialized healthcare strategies, alternative investment strategies and traditional investment strategies.

