 

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q3 2020 results on 28 October

Schibsted ASA will publish its Q3 2020 results on Wednesday, 28 October at 07:00 CET.

Quarterly earnings release

Time: 07:00 CET

Publication of the Q3 results including interim report, presentation, and financials and analytical information.

Results presentation

Time: 09:00 CET

CEO Kristin Skogen Lund and CFO Ragnar Kårhus will present the Q3 results in a combined webcast and conference call. The presentation and following Q&A session will be held in English. The webast can be viewed live at schibsted.com/ir.

Participants who would like to ask questions at the end of the presentation can dial in using one of the telephone numbers listed below. It will not be possible to ask questions on the web via chat.

Dial-in details:
Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Norway: +47 2100 2610
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Denmark: +45 35 15 80 49
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125
US: +1 929-477-0402
Other locations: Please choose one of the above

Confirmation code: 1289976

Please note that the moderated Q&A session after the presentation will replace the conference call for investors and analysts previously held at 14:00 CET.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be possible to attend the presentation in person at our headquarters in Oslo.

Press/media can reach out to Schibsted’s Head of External Communications & Brand Management, Nathalie Kåvin (nathalie.kavin@schibsted.com), to set up separate one-on-one interviews with CEO Kristin Skogen Lund.


 

Oslo, 21 October 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA
 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


