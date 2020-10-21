 

Interim Report January – September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 07:30  |  62   |   |   

» Income amounted to SEK 2,457 million (2,738). The decline is due to divestment of properties during 2019, including the whole portfolio in Karlstad and all investment properties in Örebro. For a comparable portfolio, i.e. properties owned for the whole of 2019 and 2020, income amounted to SEK 2,350 million (2,357).

» The operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,664 million (1,894). For a comparable portfolio the operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,615 million (1,615).

» Profit from property management amounted to SEK 982 million (1,149).

» Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,661 million (2,140) and net profit, attributable to the parent company’s shareholders, totalled SEK 1,299 million (1,688), corresponding to SEK 1.20 (1.68) per ordinary share.

» Changes in value of properties totalled SEK 818 million (1,097).

» Project development, including development of building rights, contributed to increases in value of properties of SEK 246 million (241).

» After taking possession of 6 properties for SEK 2,334 million, transfer of possession of 3 properties for SEK 379 million and investments of SEK 1,710 million, the value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 56,619 million.

» The interest coverage ratio amounted to 2.6 (2.7), leverage to 53 per cent (50) and the adjusted equity ratio to 40.2 per cent (43.5).

» The net asset value (NRV) per ordinary share amounted to SEK 22.10 (21.17).


Statement by the CEO

Good earnings in a recovering market


The year 2020, due to covid-19, is a year like no other. We can, however, see that Klövern’s business is long-term, stable and is delivering good results completely according to plan in a market which is now recovering. We are favoured by our contracted rental income and also by the composition of our tenants, who have generally succeeded in dealing with the current market conditions without too great an impact.

GOOD EARNINGS
Klövern’s earnings for the first nine months of the year are in line with our expectations. Earnings were positively affected by efficient property management. For a comparable portfolio, both income and the operating surplus were on the same level as the corresponding period in 2019.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 982 million and after positive changes in value of properties of SEK 818 million, profit before tax was SEK 1,661 million. The return on equity during the past 12 months amounted to 13 per cent.

Seite 1 von 4
Klovern (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Klövern issues green bonds of SEK 2,000 million and announces results from tender offer for the outstanding 2020 SEK bonds
07.10.20
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (Publ)
06.10.20
Klövern considers issuance of green SEK bonds and announces tender offer for the outstanding 2020 SEK bonds
06.10.20
The Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion supported by the two largest shareholders