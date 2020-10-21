Interim Report January – September 2020

» The operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,664 million (1,894). For a comparable portfolio the operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,615 million (1,615).

» Income amounted to SEK 2,457 million (2,738). The decline is due to divestment of properties during 2019, including the whole portfolio in Karlstad and all investment properties in Örebro. For a comparable portfolio, i.e. properties owned for the whole of 2019 and 2020, income amounted to SEK 2,350 million (2,357).

» Profit from property management amounted to SEK 982 million (1,149).

» Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,661 million (2,140) and net profit, attributable to the parent company’s shareholders, totalled SEK 1,299 million (1,688), corresponding to SEK 1.20 (1.68) per ordinary share.

» Changes in value of properties totalled SEK 818 million (1,097).

» Project development, including development of building rights, contributed to increases in value of properties of SEK 246 million (241).

» After taking possession of 6 properties for SEK 2,334 million, transfer of possession of 3 properties for SEK 379 million and investments of SEK 1,710 million, the value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 56,619 million.

» The interest coverage ratio amounted to 2.6 (2.7), leverage to 53 per cent (50) and the adjusted equity ratio to 40.2 per cent (43.5).

» The net asset value (NRV) per ordinary share amounted to SEK 22.10 (21.17).





Statement by the CEO



Good earnings in a recovering market



The year 2020, due to covid-19, is a year like no other. We can, however, see that Klövern’s business is long-term, stable and is delivering good results completely according to plan in a market which is now recovering. We are favoured by our contracted rental income and also by the composition of our tenants, who have generally succeeded in dealing with the current market conditions without too great an impact.



GOOD EARNINGS

Klövern’s earnings for the first nine months of the year are in line with our expectations. Earnings were positively affected by efficient property management. For a comparable portfolio, both income and the operating surplus were on the same level as the corresponding period in 2019.



Profit from property management amounted to SEK 982 million and after positive changes in value of properties of SEK 818 million, profit before tax was SEK 1,661 million. The return on equity during the past 12 months amounted to 13 per cent.