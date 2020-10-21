 

AS Tallinna Vesi’s operational performance in the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 07:50  |  60   |   |   

Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi’s operational performance in the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2020

AS Tallinna Vesi delivered excellent operational results in the first nine months of 2020. The quality of drinking water was better than last year with 99.8% of tests fully compliant with the strict water standards. In comparison with the same period last year, the reliability of wastewater network improved showing a 15% reduction in sewer blockages and the number of sewer collapses lower by a quarter. The number of customer requests were also 17% lower than in the first 9 months of 2019, which is another reflection of the excellent service being provided to our customers. The Company has adapted very well to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the continued welfare of staff and an uninterrupted service to our customers.

Continuous supply of high-quality drinking water

The quality of tap water continued to meet the high standards throughout the 9 months of 2020. A total of 2,301 water samples were taken during the 9 months this year, 99.8% of which met all quality requirements, indicating an improvement in the water quality parameters year-on-year (99.1% of water samples taken during the same period of 2019 were compliant).

We ensure the excellent quality of drinking water in our water network by the consistently efficient management of our water treatment processes, frequent sampling, cleaning the pipes and proactive maintenance of the wider water network.

The service reliability indicators of water supply service also remained excellent. The average water disruption time for the first 9 months of 2020 was 2 hours and 59 minutes. The number of unplanned interruptions to water supply (279) decreased by 7% year-on-year. As much as 90.32% of all interruptions to customers lasted less than 5 hours, which again marks an improved performance over last year. These results are a reflection of our continued efforts to manage the network as effectively as possible, in order to minimise the inconvenience and disruption caused to the citizens of Tallinn.

The level of leakages in our water network remained low during the nine months of 2020 (12.3%).

In the 3rd quarter, we started one of our key investments in the networks this year – reconstruction of the water main on Punase Street. The completion of these works will enhance the reliability of water supply service provided to more than 100,000 residents in Lasnamäe and Maardu areas. In 2017, we re-built the water mains of similar strategic importance in respect of security of water supply in Mustamäe and Haabersti districts of Tallinn.

