Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company

21 October 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) (“ Falcon ”) has been informed that the Bankruptcy Estate of Petrohunter Energy Corporation is the beneficial owner of 48,101,000 common shares of Falcon (“ Shares ”), representing 4.90% of Falcon’s issued and outstanding Shares. Sweetpea Petroleum Pty Ltd. is no longer a beneficial owner of Falcon Shares.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.