 

Vaisala updates its business outlook for 2020 and publishes preliminary net sales and operating result

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
October 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala updates its business outlook for 2020 and publishes preliminary net sales and operating result

Vaisala Corporation narrows its net sales estimate and increases its operating result (EBIT) estimate for 2020. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2020 net sales to be in the range of EUR 370–390 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 40–48 million.

In January–September 2020, Vaisala’s preliminary net sales were EUR 273 million and preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 33 million.

The global economic downturn has affected especially airports customer segment and emerging markets. Weather and Environment business area has been missing larger project orders. Orders received have decreased the most in Latin America, APAC and MEA. Some project deliveries have been delayed due to restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic. Industrial Measurements business area has not met growth targets for industrial instruments and liquid measurements products due to volatile market situation during the second and third quarters. Orders received have decreased in EMEA region and been flat in Americas and APAC regions. Therefore, net sales for full-year 2020 is now estimated to be in the range of EUR 370–390 million.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Vaisala’s performance has been strong through-out the year and during the third quarter development was better than expected. Digital services in Weather and Environment business area and product and service businesses in Industrial Measurements business area improved their gross margin. Decrease in operating expenses caused by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, have improved operating result more than previously estimated. Consequently, operating result (EBIT) for 2020 is now estimated to be in the range of EUR 40–48 million.

Visibility continues to be weak and poses significant uncertainties for the rest of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic has entered the second phase. Fourth quarter has typically been seasonally important for Vaisala, particularly for Weather and Environment business area. Therefore, the ranges in the business outlook remain still wide. Market outlook for 2020 has remained unchanged from the Half Year Financial Report released on July 21, 2020.

Vaisala’s previous business outlook for 2020 as published on July 21, 2020 was:
Vaisala estimates its full-year 2020 net sales to be in the range of EUR 370–405 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 34–46 million.

Vaisala will publish its Interim Report January–September 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution                                                                              
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  vaisala.com  twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



Vaisala Oy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2020 to be published on October 27, 2020
30.09.20
Vaisala’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021
25.09.20
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Jarkko Sairanen