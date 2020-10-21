Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” own shares

﻿ AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” (legal address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, entity identification number 180240752, hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that considering the decision of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” General Meeting of Shareholders of 09 April 2020 “Regarding acquisition of own shares”, following the decision of the Board of the Company, it was decided to purchase ordinary registered shares of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”, nominal value of one share is EUR 0.29, through AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” Stock Exchange official market.

Conditions for acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” shares: