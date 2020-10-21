 

Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

﻿ AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” (legal address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, entity identification number 180240752, hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that considering the decision of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” General Meeting of Shareholders of 09 April 2020 “Regarding acquisition of own shares”, following the decision of the Board of the Company, it was decided to purchase ordinary registered shares of AB “Žemaitijos pienas”, nominal value of one share is EUR 0.29, through AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” Stock Exchange official market.

Conditions for acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” shares:

Acquisition of shares starts – 23 October 2020 (inclusive); Acquisition of shares finishes – 30  October 2020 (inclusive);

Maximum number of shares to be acquired – 606 000  pieces;

Total maximum price of shares to be acquired– 1 000 000 Euros;

Price of acquisition of shares – 1.65 Euro per one share; 

If share supply exceeds the number of shares acquired, the number of shares to be sold shall be reduced proportionally for each seller of shares.

G. Keliauskas  + 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



Zemaitijos Pienas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Gold X Mining Commences Definition Drilling and Resource Expansion Program at the Toroparu Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS NOTICE ON OWN SHARE PURCHASE PROCESS
30.09.20
AB Žemaitijos pienas information for the 1st half of 2020
30.09.20
Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2020
22.09.20
Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaitijos pienas” own shares