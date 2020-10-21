Replacing fossil-based plastics with renewables – introducing Mysoda’s new sparkling water makers made of innovative UPM Formi EcoAce

(UPM, Lahti, 21 st October 2020 at 09:00 EET) – UPM Biocomposites and Finnish Mysoda have collaborated to create a range of sparkling water makers made almost entirely out of renewable materials. Traditionally, small kitchen appliances are made out of fossil-based plastics, so this innovation takes the sustainability of this type of product to a completely new level by substantially reducing the carbon footprint of the product.

The raw material used for the Mysoda sparkling water makers is UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite, which is made of wood fibres and renewable based biopolymer (on a mass balance basis), derived from UPM BioVerno naphtha. The materials originate from sustainable forestry and are produced from wood and pulp processing side streams and residues. Therefore, the raw material does not compete with food production and does not increase harvesting.

Although composed of natural fibres, the UPM Formi EcoAce has similar material properties as fossil-based plastics and similar moulding technics can be used with it. The look and feel bears some similarities with wood as the wood fibres contained within create a natural finish for the end product.

“The co-operation in the development of the new product has been very intensive, but very rewarding, for both parties. This product excellently embodies UPM’s Beyond fossils strategy. Wood fibres are a very inspiring source of new innovations and a great substitute for fossil-based materials. Strong collaboration from the initial idea to the design and raw material selection led to a completely new product concept. A very inspiring journey and innovation, indeed” says Ralf Ponicki, Director of UPM Formi.

“We are very pleased to introduce a more environmentally friendly sparkling water maker which perfectly meets the expectations and coincides with the values of both consumers and our company. Consumers want to make their sparkling water at home, instead of carrying plastic bottles. Now we are taking a big leap further in this market, by giving consumers a sustainable alternative. We want to be a pioneer and an example for other producers of consumer goods to move towards more sustainable materials. Just as every tree is a unique creature, so is every Mysoda machine”, says David Solomon, CEO of Mysoda.