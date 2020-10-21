 

Nokia to provide enterprise IoT services to Smart in the Philippines

Nokia to provide enterprise IoT services to Smart in the Philippines

  • Deal will see nationwide deployment of IoT coverage for enterprises enabled by Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING)
  • WING’s connectivity management platform delivers real-time visibility for IoT devices and services  

21 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Philippines-based telecommunications and digital services company, Smart, a subsidiary of PLDT, to launch IoT services nationwide. The partnership will utilize Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service and deliver a fully virtualized and future-proofed end-to-end solution to meet the critical requirements of Smart’s enterprise customers.

Nokia’s WING managed service helps operators to capture IoT market share without having to make investments in infrastructure. Thanks to the flexible, invest-as-you-grow business model, operators can go-to-market quickly and scale IoT services cost-effectively. 

The partnership sees WING provide Smart with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, offering the necessary tools to eliminate the complexity associated with profitably connecting and managing new devices. Collaborating with Nokia WING enables Smart to offer advanced automation, real-time control features across IoT. This will enable enterprises running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses with harmonized service level agreements, whilst providing real-time insights. Beyond connectivity, WING Vertical-as-a-Service opens up opportunities for Smart to address their enterprise customers with end-to-end IoT solutions. 

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, said: “The Nokia WING IoT Platform solution bolsters our capability in solving our customers IoT-related requirements quickly and helping them get to market faster and with greater scale. Nokia’s technology helps us to maintain PLDT’s leadership position and assist our customers in maximizing the potential of IoT services.”
               
Ankur Bhan, Head of WING Business at Nokia, said: “We are excited to work with Smart on this deal that will deliver superior experiences to their customers. IoT services are increasingly becoming a necessity as part of any operators’ digital transformation strategy. Nokia’s WING solution is at the forefront of enabling new IoT use cases through a range of connectivity options, including 5G.”

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


