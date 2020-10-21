The completion of the Private Placement would bring the Company’s total equity funding in 2020 to around USD 160 million and would be used to maintain and fuel its rapid US and international expansion. Specifically, Kalera intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to finance construction of new facilities, in both the US and internationally, as part of the Company's rollout plan for 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera AS (“Kalera” or the “Company”), (NOTC: KALERA, Bloomberg: KSLLF), a technology leader in urban vertical hydroponics and one of the fastest growing vertical farming companies in the United States, has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS (the “Managers”) to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of up to 31,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 930 million (equivalent to approx. USD 100 million) (the “Private Placement”).

"In a short time, we have proven that our model allows us to provide produce at industry leading yields and unit economics that enables rapid facility expansion and provides our end-user customers the opportunity to purchase our premium quality greens at stable, conventional pricing,” said Daniel Malechuk, CEO of Kalera. “This private placement will allow Kalera to take the next step in its rapid US domestic and international expansion and become a true global leader in vertical farming of fresh, clean and nutritious leafy greens in close proximity to urban centers.”

About the Private Placement

The price per New Share in the Private Placement has been set to NOK 30 (the “Offer Price”), equivalent to a pre-money equity value of the Company of approximately NOK 3,994 million based on the 133,124,239 shares currently outstanding in the Company.

The bookbuilding period in the Private Placement will commence today, 21 October 2020 at 09:00 hours CEST and close on 23 October 2020 at 15:00 hours CEST. The Managers and the Company may, however, at any time in their sole discretion and on short notice resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

Kalera has applied for, and will, subject to successful completion of the Private Placement and the necessary approvals from the Oslo Stock Exchange, list the shares of the Company on Merkur Market (the “Listing”). The first day of trading on Merkur Market is expected to be on or about 28 October 2020. The Company intends to apply for listing in the U.S. or on the main list in Oslo as soon as feasible and within 12 months of the Listing, subject to prevailing market conditions and other relevant decision circumstances.