ASSA ABLOY AB's Board propose a second dividend

As previously communicated, it has been the clear ambition of the Board to propose a second dividend during 2020 when the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic can be better assessed and given that the financial position of the Group allows this.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the uncertainty about the market situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2020 decided on a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in accordance with a revised dividend proposal by the Board. The Board's original proposal was a dividend of SEK 3.85 per share.

The Board has now assessed that the market situation and the financial position of the Group allow for a second dividend. Therefore, the Board has decided to propose a dividend of SEK 1.85 per share to be decided on at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 November 2020.

Further details regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting will be provided shortly in a separate notice for the Meeting.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

