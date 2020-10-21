 

Resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 08:25  |  50   |   |   

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB that was held on 21 October 2020

1. Regarding the approval of the extension of the agreement with UAB INVL Farmland Management and its arrangement in a recast version

1.1. Considering that the agreement concluded with INVL Farmland Management, UAB, legal entity code 303788352, on 30 June 2015, expires on 31 December 2020, it is decided to extend the agreement with INVL Farmland Management, UAB for a period of five years and arrange the agreement in a recast version. The agreement between INVL Farmland Management, UAB, and the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland is based on the transfer of administration of assets owned by public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland subsidiaries to INVL Farmland Management, UAB. To determine, the contract is extended under these key terms: (i) the annual management fee paid to INVL Farmland Management, UAB shall not exceed 7 percent of rental income plus 0.5 percent of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB market capitalization. In the case of bad debts exceeding 5 percent of income, the surplus shall be fully compensated by INVL Farmland Management, UAB. As well as (ii) to set a success fee of 20 percent from the share of the return (change in equity including payed-out money to shareholders in a form of dividends or capital reduction) exceeding the pre-determined annual return of 5 percent plus inflation (applying the high watermark, or the highest historical value principal). To determine that (iii) the contract is extended under the above-mentioned conditions until 31 December 2025.

1.2. To entrust the Board of the INVL Baltic Farmland, AB to approve the final version of the agreement.

2. Regarding the election of an auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services

2.1. To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the INVL Baltic Farmland, AB for 2020, 2021, and 2022 years and establish the payment in the amount of EUR 11 100 per year (VAT will be calculated and paid additionally in accordance with the order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Board of the INVL Baltic Farmland, AB reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 percent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com


INVL Baltic Farmland Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland and draft resolutions on agenda issue