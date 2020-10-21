EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO COMMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2020

"The third quarter of 2020 has been busy with activities across the board. On the transaction side, EQT's thematic investment strategy continues to identify and execute attractive opportunities, with Danish based Natural Colors being a good example of a company supported by the sustainable consumer health and environmental megatrends. In total, we signed investments of EUR 6 billion and the pipeline continues to look stable. The portfolio value creation agenda is on track, but market uncertainties related to the pandemic remain. Even though only a few of the portfolio companies operate in the hardest hit sectors, a second wave and a prolonged pandemic may have a negative impact across the portfolio. Looking ahead, a number of strong EQT fund portfolio companies are being prepared for exits, should market conditions remain supportive. There is a good demand for EQT funds, with the EQT IX and EQT Infrastructure V fundraisings running according to plan. In early October, EQT Real Estate II was closed at EUR 1 billion. I am also excited about the launch of EQT Growth, another core area for EQT's future expansion. With numerous growth opportunities in existing strategies and the launch of new strategies, we see the need to accelerate investments in people and our platform into 2021. Looking forward, we will continue our purpose-driven approach, both in EQT AB and the portfolio. We see continued structural growth and interesting long-term opportunities for EQT while remaining vigilant for risks."