 

EQT AB (publ) Q3 announcement 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 08:35  |  71   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO COMMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2020

"The third quarter of 2020 has been busy with activities across the board. On the transaction side, EQT's thematic investment strategy continues to identify and execute attractive opportunities, with Danish based Natural Colors being a good example of a company supported by the sustainable consumer health and environmental megatrends. In total, we signed investments of EUR 6 billion and the pipeline continues to look stable. The portfolio value creation agenda is on track, but market uncertainties related to the pandemic remain. Even though only a few of the portfolio companies operate in the hardest hit sectors, a second wave and a prolonged pandemic may have a negative impact across the portfolio. Looking ahead, a number of strong EQT fund portfolio companies are being prepared for exits, should market conditions remain supportive. There is a good demand for EQT funds, with the EQT IX and EQT Infrastructure V fundraisings running according to plan. In early October, EQT Real Estate II was closed at EUR 1 billion. I am also excited about the launch of EQT Growth, another core area for EQT's future expansion. With numerous growth opportunities in existing strategies and the launch of new strategies, we see the need to accelerate investments in people and our platform into 2021. Looking forward, we will continue our purpose-driven approach, both in EQT AB and the portfolio. We see continued structural growth and interesting long-term opportunities for EQT while remaining vigilant for risks."

Christian Sinding, CEOHIGHLIGHTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER 2020

  • Total investments by the EQT funds in the quarter amounted to EUR 6.0bn
  • Investments announced during the quarter include IFS in Sweden (EQT IX and EQT VIII), idealista in Spain (EQT IX), Chr. Hansen Natural Colors in Denmark (EQT IX), Colisée in Germany (EQT Infrastructure V), EdgeConneX in the US (EQT Infrastructure IV) and the launch of a joint-venture to build rental homes in the UK (EQT Real Estate II)
  • Total gross fund exits in the quarter amounted to EUR 1.9bn
  • Expected value creation (Gross MOIC) remains "On plan" in key funds in Private Capital and Real Assets, while EQT Infrastructure III, as of September 30, 2020, continued to develop "Above plan"
  • EQT IX was activated and started generating management fees, as announced on July 14, with EUR 13.3bn of commitments as per September 30, 2020
  • EQT VIII had a step-down in AUM-base of EUR 3.4bn
  • The hard cap for EQT Infrastructure V was announced at EUR 15.0bn. EQT AB currently expects to recognize management fees from EQT Infrastructure V from November 1, 2020
  • The hard cap of EUR 1.0bn for EQT Real Estate II was reached
  • Investment level in key funds as of September 30, 2020, excluding events after the reporting period: 15-20% in EQT IX (0%), 80-85% in EQT Infrastructure IV (50-55%) and 5-10% in EQT Infrastructure V (0%)
  • EQT VII Gross MOIC increased from 1.7x in the second quarter to 2.0x in the third quarter
  • The divestment of Credit is expected to close during the fourth quarter
  • Following high activity level throughout the organization and in preparation for the next step of EQT's growth journey, investments in personnel will be accelerated in the coming quarters to future-proof e.g. Client relations and capital raising, EQT technology and Fund management
  • From September 24, 2020, Partners continue to be subject to lock up agreements towards EQT AB, with the right to pledge shares to a bank, as described in the IPO prospectus. Further, EQT AB has granted waivers from lock ups on EQT AB shares for a limited number of individuals, primarily related to discontinued and divested business lines. Under the waivers, shares representing less than 1.5% of EQT's share capital are expected to be divested. Any sale process would be coordinated by EQT AB

HIGHLIGHTS DURING THE LAST TWELVE MONTHS (COMPARED TO LTM ENDING SEPTEMBER 2019)

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Wood Chipper Machines Market Size Worth $472.0 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease