Reopening of the offer

Bezons and Paris, October 21, 2020

Following the publication on October 20, 2020 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) of the results of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico securities, Worldline and Ingenico announce that, following settlement, which will take place on October 28, 2020, Worldline will hold 56,474,416 Ingenico shares, representing 88.64% of the share capital and at least 83.20% of the voting rights1, and 2,892,092 OCEANEs (i.e. 99.57% of the number of OCEANEs in circulation), thus largely exceeding the offer's waiver threshold, which had been set at 60% of Ingenico share capital (on a fully diluted basis).

The offer will be reopened and the AMF will publish the timetable for the reopening of the offer.

Worldline also confirms its intention to implement a squeeze-out for the Ingenico's shares and OCEANEs following the reopened offer.

Gilles Grapinet, Worldline Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am very pleased with this extremely high contribution rate to the tender offer, which demonstrates the strong support of Ingenico's shareholders for our project and the recognized relevance of this combination. We are delighted to now count Ingenico's shareholders among our shareholders.

Today, with Ingenico, we are opening a new page in the history of our company and of our industry. Our new group becomes indeed the undisputed European leader in digital payments, and one of the major global players, with outstanding market positions in online payments, merchant acquiring and transaction processing. With more than 20,000 experts, complete coverage of the payment value chain, state-of-the-art offerings, and an extended geographical reach, Worldline now offers an enhanced value proposition to its customers, banks and merchants, as well as to all its business partners.”