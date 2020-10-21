 

Quarterly Report Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong recovery in the quarter

Third quarter

  • Net sales decreased by 8% to SEK 22,225 M (24,034), with organic growth of -5% (4) and acquired net growth of 4% (4)
  • Entrance Systems reported organic sales growth, while EMEA reported stable organic sales development. Global Technologies, Asia Pacific and Americas reported negative organic sales growth. All divisions were strongly negatively affected by Covid-19
  • Sales and income for agta record are fully consolidated into the Group from 31 August 2020
  • Operating income (EBIT1) decreased by 8% to SEK 3,593 M (3,894), corresponding to an operating margin of 16.2% (16.2). This includes operating income of SEK 252 M from the divestment of certain agta record and ASSA ABLOY businesses
  • Net income1 amounted to SEK 2,528 M (2,697)
  • Earnings per share1 amounted to SEK 2.28 (2.43)
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 4,407 M (4,401)
  • The Board of Directors proposes a second dividend for 2019 of SEK 1.85 per share, making the total dividend for the full year SEK 3.85 (3.50) per share.

Sales and income


Third quarter




January-September












2019

2020


Δ


2019

2020

Δ

Sales, SEK M

24,034

22,225


-8%

