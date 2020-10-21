NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OG DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Result of the private placement and further details on the issuance of 559,702 shares in GreenMobility A/S

The offering of new shares in GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) by way of a private placement (the “Private Placement”) has now been successfully completed through an accelerated book building process. Reference is made to company announcements no. 69 and no. 70 2020 of 19 and 20 October 2020, respectively.

As part of the Private Placement, GreenMobility will issue a total of 559,702 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 134 per share, resulting in gross proceeds for GreenMobility of DKK 75m.

GreenMobility has received subscription from existing shareholders such as AkademikerPension (MP Pension) and Arbejdernes Landsbank and others, as well as new investors such as Lønmodtagernes Dyrtidsfond (LD), UK-based L7 Management, the Company’s Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Tue Østergaard, as well as a range of Nordic, German and British investors.

The proceeds from the Offering shall support GreenMobility's growth strategy, including the launch and subsequent operation of planned and new cities. Additionally, part of the proceeds will be utilised in funding of existing operational cities such as Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp and Ghent until these reach profitability as observed in Copenhagen, as well as development and strengthening of central operations and consolidation of balance sheet. Following the registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority in connection with the issuance of the new shares on Monday 26 October 2020, the Company’s equity will be restored.