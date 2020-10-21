DGAP-DD Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 21.10.2020, 08:59 | 40 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
|Unter den Linden 10
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aladdinid.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
63248 21.10.2020Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Aladdin HC: Warum gibts zu dieser Corona-Aktie noch keinen Thread?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0