 

CureLab Oncology Establishes Operations in the Gulf Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 09:01  |  54   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Oncology, a clinical-stage pre-IPO biotech company, has commenced operations in the GCC region (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman). CureLab's partners in the region will test the efficacy of the company's DNA-based products against cancers and non-cancerous diseases of chronic inflammation.

CureLab Oncology is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications.

CureLab intends to receive market approval for commercialization in the GCC region. Local hospitals and universities will be able to both participate in on-going international trials and become the first research centers to initiate new clinical studies — potentially preceding trials with medical centers in Europe and the USA.

CureLab has appointed Jihad Fakhreddine as director of business development, representing CureLab in the region. Mr. Fakhreddine is a University of California graduate with post-graduate education at Caltech. After 20+ years of successful business development in the USA and Switzerland, he moved to Dubai to lead international healthcare and fundraising projects.

"There are horrible diseases that are dominant in the GCC region and rarely seen in the West," said Jihad Fakhreddine. "Now, with CureLab's unique mechanism of action, I am hopeful that we can alleviate the pain and suffering of these patients. We will conduct local research to address this local healthcare tragedy while uniting local and American biomedical talent."

Dr. Alexander Shneider, CureLab Oncology founder and CEO, commented on the timing of CureLab's arrival in the GCC region: "I believe that a true renaissance is underway in the region. By combining the financial might of Arab investors with American and Israeli startups, the fruitful seeds of American and Israeli companies will take root in the fertile soil of Arab countries. The GCC market is lucrative, and the tax policies in Dubai are attractive. Most importantly, when Arab patients start visiting Israeli hospitals in addition to American facilities, it will take people's diplomacy to an entirely new level and the region will flourish."

About Elenagen
 CureLab's lead product, Elenagen, is a DNA encoding gene called p62/SQSTM1. Elenagen reverses tumor grade, changes tumor microenvironment, enhances the anti-cancer effects of other therapies (such as chemotherapy), mitigates chronic inflammation, and stimulates an immune attack on the tumor.

About CureLab Oncology
CureLab Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. To learn more, visit curelab.com.

Media contact:
 Tim Cox, ZingPR, tim@zingpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316904/CureLab_Oncology_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Wood Chipper Machines Market Size Worth $472.0 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease