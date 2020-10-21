Sinch announced the acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect on 5 May, 2020. The acquisition is financed using cash at hand and available credit facilities.

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that it has been granted regulatory approval for the acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit within SAP, from the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom. This means that regulatory approval has now been granted in all relevant jurisdictions and that closing of the transaction can proceed as planned during H2 2020.

Sinch has a financial target to maintain net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 2.5x over time. At the end of Q2 2020, Sinch had a net cash position with net debt/adjusted EBITDA of -2.1x. On a pro forma basis, which includes Adjusted EBITDA in acquired entities over the past 12 months, Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA would have been 2.2x if the acquisitions of ACL Mobile, SAP Digital Interconnect and Wavy had been closed by Q2 2020.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on October 21, 2020.

