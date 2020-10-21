 

Hexagon Composites ASA Update to proposed bond agreement amendments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 09:01  |  56   |   |   

Hexagon Composites (“The Company”), as reported in its Stock Exchange Release of 8 October 2020, approached Bondholders in regards to its senior unsecured bond issue (HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280), detailing a proposal to amend the terms of the Bond to ring-fence Hexagon Purus from the definition of the Hexagon Group and permit a one-time non-cash distribution of up to 25% of the shares of Hexagon Purus to existing Hexagon Composites ASA shareholders.

The Company presented its case to the bondholders. The proposed case would have substantially improved the credit quality of Hexagon by enabling the listing of Hexagon Purus, giving Hexagon Purus its own funding capability and drawing-away the dilutive cashflow from the newly defined group that would service the bond.

As reported in its Stock Exchange Release of 15 October 2020, The Company’s written resolution was voted down.

The proposal was rejected by a group of bondholders acting together to block the resolution by exercising a negative vote. Subsequent efforts to reach an agreement with this group of bondholders have not led to an acceptable resolution.

Hexagon Composites ASA will continue as planned with a listing of Hexagon Purus on the Merkur Market within 2020. However, as a result of this recent development, the Company will proceed with a modified process to that announced in Stock Exchange Release of 24 August 2020 which references the Company’s intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus. The Company will consider possibilities to distribute Hexagon Purus shares to shareholders of Hexagon Composites ASA at a later stage.


More information on the intended listing will be provided in due course.

Contacts:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

About Hexagon Purus
 Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission hydrogen and battery electric mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading  provider of Hydrogen Type  4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV  and  BEV), including  hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty  vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
15.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
08.10.20
Brennstoffzellen für Trucks: 5 starke Teams, die Ballard und PowerCell schlagen wollen
08.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution
01.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
22.09.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Save the date – Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
575
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher