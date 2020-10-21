Completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) today announces the completion of the fully-guaranteed rights issue announced on 25 September 2020 (“the Offering”). The 66,645,476 new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), with the expected first day of trading being 22 October 2020.

BioPorto’s share capital has been increased by DKK 66,645,476 as a result of the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company’s total share capital amounts to DKK 266,581,904 divided into 266,581,904 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 266,581,904 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The Company’s articles of association has been updated to reflect the capital increase and are available at www.bioporto.com/governance.

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the timing, terms and consummation of the rights issue described herein and potential FDA clearance and commercialization of The NGAL Test. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, BioPorto undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





