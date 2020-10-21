Managers’ transactions
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 21.10.2020, 09:19 | 39 | 0 |
October 21, 2020
Announcement no. 20
Managers’ transactions
In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 19, BioPorto has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Christopher James Lindop
|2. Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4. Details of the transaction(s)
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
ISIN code DK0061409042 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 21 October 2020
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.6, Volume: 111,621
|
d) Aggregated information
|N/A
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-10-21 8.30 a.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. CEST)
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Ole Larsen
|2. Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4. Details of the transaction(s)
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0