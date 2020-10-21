 

Managers’ transactions

October 21, 2020
Announcement no. 20

Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 19, BioPorto has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Christopher James Lindop
2. Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer  
a) Name BioPorto A/S
b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
4. Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument



Identification code 		Shares

 


ISIN code DK0061409042 to be merged with permanent ISIN code DKDK0011048619, expectedly no later than on 21 October 2020
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.6, Volume: 111,621
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Aggregated price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-21 8.30 a.m. UTC (10:30 a.m. CEST)
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ole Larsen
2. Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer  
a) Name BioPorto A/S
b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
4. Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type
