 

Recovery mitigates pandemic’s impact on central government finances

Recovery mitigates pandemic’s impact on central government finances

The Swedish economy is recovering after the historically large fall in GDP in the second quarter of 2020. This helps to support central government finances, reduce the borrowing requirement compared with the previous forecast and dampen the debt increase resulting from the pandemic.

The Swedish National Debt Office’s new forecast shows a central government budget deficit of SEK 256 billion this year, an improvement in the budget balance by SEK 146 billion over the previous forecast from May. The reduced deficit means the Debt Office is lowering borrowing and that central government debt is not expected to increase as much as previously forecast.

“The virus outbreak has had a major impact on the Swedish economy and state finances, but the development in recent months indicates it is less than we forecast in May. Not least the trend in tax income points to the start of an increasingly more apparent economic recovery, although great uncertainty remains,” says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

The major fiscal policy stimulus measures in the Budget Bill for 2021 are expected to aid the recovery but at the same time contribute to a budget deficit of SEK 80 billion. The forecast for 2022 shows a smaller deficit. Central government net lending is also negative but gradually recovers as the economy grows.

Faster recovery than expected but still uncertain

The Debt Office expects GDP to fall 3.5 per cent this year to then grow by 3.8 per cent in 2021 and 3.4 percent in 2022. Although the recovery occurs faster than was expected in the previous forecast, GDP does not return to pre-crisis levels until the middle of 2021. The pandemic entails that the uncertainty in the forecasts remains greater than normal.

The labour market also appears to be developing more positively than before. However, unemployment at the end of the forecast period is still expected to be higher than it was prior to the pandemic, thereby weakening recovery and weighing on the budget balance. 

Forecast for Swedish economy and central government finances
Previous forecast in parentheses 2019 (outcome) 2020 2021 2022
GDP growth (%) 1.2 -3.5 (-6.5) 3.8 (4.5) 3.4
Unemployment (% of labour force) 6.8 8.7 (10.0) 9.2 (10.7) 8.2
Budget balance (SEK billion) 112 -256 (-402) -80 (-76) -25
Central government net lending (SEK billion) 60 -118 (-276) -114 (-167) -13
Central government net lending (% of GDP) 1.2 -3.8 (-5.8) -2.2 (-3.3) -0.2
Central government debt (SEK billion) 1,113 1,331 (1,488) 1,408 (1,556) 1,436
Central government debt (% of GDP) 22 27 (31) 27 (31) 26
Maastricht debt (% of GDP) 35 40 (46) 41 (45) 41

Reduced borrowing mainly in treasury bills

