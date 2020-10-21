 

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 23 November 2020

21.10.2020, 10:00   

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) Shareholders will be held in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 11.00 on 23 November 2020. Registration will take place from 10.00 till 10.40.

The meeting is convened by the initiative of the Board and following the decision of the Board adopted on 20 October 2020.

The General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day is 16 November 2020.

The shareholders’ proprietary rights accounting day is 7 December 2020.

Proposed Agenda:
1. Election of the Company’s Board member.

Shareholders who at the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day, i.e. 16 November 2020, are shareholders of the Company will have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by law, to authorise another (natural or legal) person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder or shareholders represented by him/her, unless the authorized person's rights are limited by the power of attorney or by law. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.

