 

Philips and Marienhospital Stuttgart sign 10-year strategic partnership to improve patient care and efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 10:00  |  72   |   |   

October 21, 2020

  • Long-term agreement guarantees access to state-of-the-art solutions, controls costs, and ensures security of future investment
  • Fully-integrated approach deploying Philips’ digital healthcare solutions across multiple departments to enhance the experience of Marienhospital Stuttgart’s patient and staff

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Germany – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Marienhospital Stuttgart (Germany) today signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement to expand world-class medicine at the hospital and provide integrated patient care. The project will include renewal and ongoing development of the hospital’s diagnostic imaging equipment and associated IT systems, digitization of its pathology department, and enhancement of the hospital’s emergency medicine capabilities.

Rather than treating each of these improvement areas as a separate exercise, Philips and Marienhospital Stuttgart will integrate them into connected patient care and optimized efficiency solutions. This will involve analysis of the hospital’s current treatment structures and pathways to enhance the overall quality of the hospital’s structures, processes and results, while also identifying potential cost savings. By jointly developing needs-based technology solutions, Marienhospital Stuttgart will be able to better plan its costs and ensure investment security in all areas.

“Due to the long-term nature of our partnership with Philips, our hospital will not only actively participate in future technological advances in healthcare, but also become a leader,” said Markus Mord, Managing Director of Marienhospital Stuttgart. “It will enable us to offer our patients diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that consistently meet the latest standards. We live medicine and always focus on the well-being of our patients.”

“As a solution provider, we specialize in partnering with our customers to provide integrated care concepts that enhance treatment pathways for their patients,” said Peter Vullinghs, Managing Director Philips DACH. “With new, highly innovative approaches, we will help to enhance the quality of medical care for the benefit of the patient across the board. We look forward to many years of mutual cooperation with Marienhospital Stuttgart."

Seite 1 von 4
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Philips brings advanced digital technology to on-premise e-call systems for senior living owners and operators
20.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
20.10.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Outperform'
20.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
19.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Im Minus - Technische Probleme bei Euronext
19.10.20
Philips provides update on its closing share price on Euronext Amsterdam on October 19, 2020
19.10.20
Aktien Europa: Auffällige Kursbewegungen an der Euronext verzögern Schlusskurse
19.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
19.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Hold'
19.10.20
Aktien Europa: Guter Wochenstart mit neuer Hoffnung auf US-Konjunkturpaket