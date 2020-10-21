Philips and Marienhospital Stuttgart sign 10-year strategic partnership to improve patient care and efficiency

October 21, 2020



Long-term agreement guarantees access to state-of-the-art solutions, controls costs, and ensures security of future investment

Fully-integrated approach deploying Philips’ digital healthcare solutions across multiple departments to enhance the experience of Marienhospital Stuttgart’s patient and staff

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Germany – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Marienhospital Stuttgart (Germany) today signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement to expand world-class medicine at the hospital and provide integrated patient care. The project will include renewal and ongoing development of the hospital’s diagnostic imaging equipment and associated IT systems, digitization of its pathology department, and enhancement of the hospital’s emergency medicine capabilities.

Rather than treating each of these improvement areas as a separate exercise, Philips and Marienhospital Stuttgart will integrate them into connected patient care and optimized efficiency solutions. This will involve analysis of the hospital’s current treatment structures and pathways to enhance the overall quality of the hospital’s structures, processes and results, while also identifying potential cost savings. By jointly developing needs-based technology solutions, Marienhospital Stuttgart will be able to better plan its costs and ensure investment security in all areas.

“Due to the long-term nature of our partnership with Philips, our hospital will not only actively participate in future technological advances in healthcare, but also become a leader,” said Markus Mord, Managing Director of Marienhospital Stuttgart. “It will enable us to offer our patients diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that consistently meet the latest standards. We live medicine and always focus on the well-being of our patients.”

“As a solution provider, we specialize in partnering with our customers to provide integrated care concepts that enhance treatment pathways for their patients,” said Peter Vullinghs, Managing Director Philips DACH. “With new, highly innovative approaches, we will help to enhance the quality of medical care for the benefit of the patient across the board. We look forward to many years of mutual cooperation with Marienhospital Stuttgart."