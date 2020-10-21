 

DGAP-News NFON AG: Supervisory Board realigns Management Board and appoints Dr. Klaus von Rottkay CEO

NFON AG: Supervisory Board realigns Management Board and appoints Dr. Klaus von Rottkay CEO

Realignment and appointment of the Management Board to focus even more strongly on customer and market development as well as product development as strategic areas

Munich, October 21, 2020 - The Management Board of NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, is being realigned. Dr. Klaus von Rottkay will lead the NFON Group as its CEO starting December 1, 2020, together with long-time Board member Jan-Peter Koopmann. Dr. Klaus von Rottkay thus succeeds Hans Szymanski and César Flores Rodríguez. After four and a half years as CEO, Hans Szymanski, who successfully led NFON AG to the stock exchange in 2018, will leave the company at the end of the year. At the same time, César Flores Rodríguez, responsible for sales, marketing, consulting & services as well as international business, under whose leadership the number of installed customer extensions (seats) will have doubled to around 500,000, will be leaving the company because sales activities are being bundled under the responsibility of the new CEO. During the transition phase until the end of the year, Hans Szymanski and César Flores Rodríguez will be available to the company in an advisory role. The areas of Research & Development, Technical Operations, Data Protection, Support/Logistics, Internal IT, Product Management and now Consulting & Services will remain the responsibility of Jan-Peter Koopmann as Chief Technology Officer.

"Hans Szymanski and César Flores Rodríguez deserve our sincere thanks for their achievements," said Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NFON AG. "With the new orientation and composition of the Management Board, the strategic areas of customer and market development on the one hand and product development on the other are now even more in focus. As a member of the Management Board of Microsoft Germany, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay has firmly established cloud services in Germany and in more recent years, as CEO of PlanetHome, another cloud-based company, turned it into a high-revenue market leader in the real estate industry. The new profile of the Management Board is a clear affirmation of NFON Group's strategic goal of becoming the No. 1 for Cloud telephony in Europe."

