Tier-1 Telecom Service Provider in APAC Selects Allot HomeSecure to Provide Cyber-protection to Consumers

Hod Hasharon Israel,, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 telecom operator in APAC has selected Allot HomeSecure to provide consumers with zero touch clientless cybersecurity and parental control services to protect the CPEs/routers and devices in their homes. The HomeSecure solution will be deployed in CPEs provided to consumers by the operator, and in the operator’s cloud-native environment. The services are expected to be made available to millions of the operator’s fixed broadband customers. The operator has ordered an enterprise-wide perpetual license from Allot.

Anti-Malware Protection for Home Routers and Networks, plus Configurable Parental Controls to be Offered to Millions of Consumers

According to the Microsoft Security endpoint threat report 2019, the malware encounter rate in APAC was 1.6 times higher than the global average. In light of these conditions, Allot HomeSecure gives telecom providers in APAC a unique opportunity to deliver zero-touch, fully automated services that protect their customers while generating supplemental revenues.

Allot HomeSecure provides security for home IoT, smart appliances, and the devices connected to the home network. It integrates into the existing home router with the addition of a thin software client that provides home network visibility, cybersecurity and parental controls without the need for any configuration by the consumer. Allot HomeSecure uses AI to identify and profile connected home devices and to detect and act upon anomalous device behavior.

HomeSecure has the option to be managed from an easy-to-use app for every household that gives consumers control over their network security and parental controls.

“Our customer in APAC sees anti-malware protection for all home-connected devices and parental controls as basic requirements for any offering they provide to their millions of fixed broadband customers. HomeSecure gives them a single zero-touch clientless solution that satisfies both of these demands,” said Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales at Allot.

