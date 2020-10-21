 

Marel Q3 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation

Marel hf. published its Q3 2020 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 20 October 2020.

Please find attached the Q3 2020 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the third quarter.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

  • IS: +354 800 7520
  • NL: +31 20 721 9496
  • UK: +44 33 3300 9035
  • US: +1 833 823 0586

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Following the closing of the TREIF acquisition on 8 October 2020, Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously advancing food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.

