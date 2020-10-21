An Extraordinary General Meeting in Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, on 11 November 2020 at 13:00 CET.

Considering the travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place due to the extraordinary situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, all shareholders are encouraged to submit a voting proxy to the chairman of the board in lieu of attending the General Meeting in person.