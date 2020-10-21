 

DGAP-News Automotive Supplier paragon Exceeds Market Expectations with 10% Increase in Revenue in Third Quarter

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
21.10.2020 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenues and earnings of automotive business for the whole year expected to reach upper end of the forecast range

- Automotive revenue increases by roughly 10% in third quarter - revenues of up to € 125 million possible for whole year

- Digital Assistance grows by 75% in Q3; Sensors by 16.5%, Kinematics by 15%

- paragon Automotive EBITDA margin of 12% for Q3 nearly twice Q2 figure; continued improvement anticipated in Q4

- 9-month figures reflect success of the efficiency program in the paragon core business with cash flow of € 8.3 million and free cash flow of € 2.7 million

- Revolutionary new technology from Voltabox heats up competition among bidders; multiple offers received for the acquisition of paragon's stake

- Publication of the paragon Group's final quarterly figures moved forward to October 30

Delbrück, Germany, October 21, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] presented preliminary figures today for the third quarter of 2020 of its automotive business. These show that the company, in contrast with the competition, has been able to substantially increase its revenues from the automotive business in the past three months relative to the same quarter of the previous year. The operating business has thus reliably confirmed the recovery which has been emerging for months following the temporary lockdown. The earnings benefits for paragon from the effects of the efficiency program are also increasing. Publication of the interim financial report for the third quarter is being moved forward to October 30.

