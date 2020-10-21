 

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc

     FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:  

Investec Bank plc

 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		 

RWS Holdings plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

  		 

Investec is Joint Advisor and Joint Broker to RWS Holdings plc
 d) Date dealing undertaken:  

20th October 2020

 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

  		Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

  		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
 

Ordinary
Shares 		 

Purchases 		 

62,994 		 

601 		 

573
 

Ordinary
Shares 		 

Sales 		 

42,549 		 

595 		 

575

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
   
