 

Luo Weidong, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, Hails President’s Commitment to Digital Economy in TV Interview at Shenzhen’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luo Weidong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or “the Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, shared his perspective on the Shenzhen “miracle” in an October 14, 2020 interview with Shenzhen Satellite TV on the sidelines of Shenzhen’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Hailing President Xi Jinping’s encouragement to seize the “technological and industrial innovation high ground” despite headwinds in the global economy, Chairman Luo promised to “actively respond” to President Xi’s call on Shenzhen to create “another miracle” 40 years after the founding of its Special Economic Zone (SEZ). President Xi told over 800 officials and entrepreneurs from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau gathered at a convention center in Qianhai: “Shenzhen must take innovation as its primary driving force, and should build high grounds for technology and innovation with global influence. It should plan innovation chains around its industries and plan its industries around innovation chains. It should plan and nourish new & innovative industries with foresight and to develop a digital economy.”

In his TV interview, Chairman Luo acknowledged the supportive role of government in the “Shenzhen speed” of growth of his 9-year-old company, together with the vibrant entrepreneurial environment of Shenzhen. He said, we will “contribute all our strength to the promotion of the SEZ's strategic emerging industries and the development of the digital economy,” sharing his belief that high-tech enterprises in Shenzhen have benefited from the forward-looking policies of Shenzhen and the central government, which have created a foundation for its innovative, open, and entrepreneurial environment.

One of China’s leading service providers to mobile developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message services. As of June 2020, its monthly active figure of unique mobile devices increased to 1.38 billion from 1.13 billion in June 2019. It is transitioning away from Targeted Marketing to its portfolio of Developer Services and Vertical Applications under its Software as a Service (SaaS) business line, whose revenue jumped 35% year over year and quarter over quarter as of its quarterly results ended June 30, 2020.

