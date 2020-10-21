 

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size Worth $84.9 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to reach USD 84.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period. The need for high-tech and efficient delivery solutions is driving the market growth. Technological advancements in aerial and ground vehicle platforms are expected to provide a new horizon to the last mile delivery services.

Automation in the warehousing and fulfillment centers is growing rapidly. A remarkable subset of this is the use of robots for automating movement-based tasks. This field includes drones and autonomous delivery vehicles, which transfer the goods from the origin to the destination. This technology provides an unmatched level of control to customers over how, where, and when they purchase and receive goods, thereby delivering exceptional customer experience.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The aerial delivery drones platform segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to their ease of use and high maneuverability
  • The Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, registering a strong CAGR for the service segment
  • The adoption rate of autonomous robots for long-range deliveries is expected to increase over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for providing quick and cost-efficient services
  • Increased investments in R&D activities and venture funding are expected to provide new business opportunities for companies specializing in autonomous last-mile delivery space. New startups are also expected to enter the market, attempting to capture the market share

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Ground Delivery Vehicles, Aerial Delivery Drones), By Solution (Hardware, Software), By Range, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market

