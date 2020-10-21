Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme

Sanofi is ranked number one in volume and number two in value on the European consumer health care market after GSK/Pfizer with a European market share of about 5,8%. Globally, Sanofi is part of the top 4 global players in the OTC market, market is estimated to euro 126 billion.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E nzymatica and Sanofi Consumer Health Care, part of the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, have entered an agreement for marketing, distribution and sales of Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme in France and Italy. The two countries represent some of the largest OTC markets in Europe with a total population of nearly 130 million. Sanofi expects to launch ColdZyme under their established trademarks in these markets during the cough & cold seasons 2020/2021.

"We are very excited to enter into an agreement of this magnitude with Sanofi, one of the leading and largest pharmaceutical group in the world within consumer health care. It gives ColdZyme an opportunity for further market penetration in Europe," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Enzymatica.

"We are very pleased to have entered into a collaboration with Enzymatica. Its medical device ColdZyme mouth spray against common cold, has recently received the highest classification, class III, according to the Medical Device Directive within the EU. The enzyme barrier technology of the product hinders virus to spread and multiply and is supported by strong documentation. "We see, with Coldzyme, a real opportunity to better respond to the consumer needs for effective solutions against common cold virus and related immune defense, says Isabelle Van Rycke, Head of Sanofi Consumer Health Care Europe."

Sanofi has strong market positions in the French and Italian cough & cold market. In France, the cough & cold market has an estimated value of euro 0.8 billion. Sanofi has the leading market position within this segment with a market share of about 15%. In Italy the cough & cold market has an estimated value of about euro 1.1 billion, where Sanofi is the 4th largest player.

The cough & cold market in these two markets amounts to euro 1,9 billion which can be compared to the Swedish cough & cold market at pharmacies of about euro 85 million. ColdZyme currently has a market share of about 7% in Sweden after being on the market for seven years,

Source for market data above for Global market: Nicolas Hall FY 2019 / for France, and Italy: / IQVIA MAT 7/2019.