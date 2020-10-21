 

Enzymatica enters agreement with Sanofi for covering France and Italy on common cold spray Coldzyme

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 11:14  |  57   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica and Sanofi Consumer Health Care, part of the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, have entered an agreement for marketing, distribution and sales of Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme  in France and Italy. The two countries represent some of the largest OTC markets in Europe with a total population of nearly 130 million. Sanofi expects to launch ColdZyme under their established trademarks in these markets during the cough & cold seasons 2020/2021.

Sanofi is ranked number one in volume and number two in value on the European consumer health care market after GSK/Pfizer with a European market share of about 5,8%. Globally, Sanofi is part of the top 4 global players in the OTC market, market is estimated to euro 126 billion.

"We are very excited to enter into an agreement of this magnitude with Sanofi, one of the leading and largest pharmaceutical group in the world within consumer health care. It gives ColdZyme an opportunity for further market penetration in Europe," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Enzymatica.

"We are very pleased to have entered into a collaboration with Enzymatica. Its medical device ColdZyme mouth spray against common cold, has recently received the highest classification, class III, according to the Medical Device Directive within the EU. The enzyme barrier technology of the product hinders virus to spread and multiply and is supported by strong documentation. "We see, with Coldzyme,  a real opportunity to better respond to the consumer needs for effective solutions against common cold virus and related immune defense, says Isabelle Van Rycke, Head of Sanofi Consumer Health Care Europe."

Sanofi has strong market positions in the French and Italian cough & cold market. In France, the cough & cold market has an estimated value of euro 0.8 billion. Sanofi has the leading market position within this segment with a market share of about 15%. In Italy the cough & cold market has an estimated value of about euro 1.1 billion, where Sanofi is the 4th largest player.

The cough & cold market in these two markets amounts to  euro 1,9 billion which can be compared to the Swedish cough & cold market at pharmacies of about euro 85 million. ColdZyme currently has a market share of about 7% in Sweden after being on the market for seven years,

Source for market data above for Global market: Nicolas Hall FY 2019 / for France, and Italy: / IQVIA MAT 7/2019.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease