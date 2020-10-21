 

SciBase Holding AB announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 11:17  |  49   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1 which were issued in connection with the Company's 19,941,721 units issue on 26 March 2020. The outcome shows that a total of 18,220,264 warrants were exercised for subscription of 18,220,264 new shares in the Company, corresponding to 91.4 percent of the total number of warrants issued in series TO1.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The board of directors of SciBase resolved, on 26 March 2020, to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of up to 19,941,721 units at a subscription price of SEK 1.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one (1) share and one (1) warrant free of charge, and every warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company.

In total, 18,220,264 warrants of series TO1 have been used for subscription of 18,220,264 shares, meaning that approximately 91.4 percent of the total number of warrants issued in series TO1 were used for subscription of shares. SciBase is hereby provided with a total of approximately SEK 31.9 million before deduction of issue costs.

Through the exercise of 18,220,264 warrants of series TO1, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by 18,220,264, from 36,559,822 to 54,780,086 shares and votes. The share capital hereby increases with SEK 911,013.20, from SEK 1,827,991.10 to SEK 2,739,004.30. The dilution for shareholders' who did not exercise any warrants for subscription of new shares amounts to a total of approximately 33.3 percent based on the total number of shares in the Company following the completion of the rights issue and the exercise of the warrants.

The new shares subscribed for by exercise of warrants series TO1 are expected to be admitted for trading on First North Growth Market around October 29, 2020.

Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on 8 May 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website http://investors.scibase.se/sv as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HGC and AT&T implement MEF's 3.0 Sonata APIs to streamline global network ordering
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $15.79 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Nanoform initiates GMP campaign for first-in-human trial of nanoformed drug by year end - ahead of ...
Volansi Launches Commercial Drone Delivery Program To Deliver Cold Chain Medicines In Rural North ...
Industrial Segment Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Could Exceed $24 Billion By 2027
Facial Mask Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5%, and cross a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2030-end: PMR
Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a ...
Biodegradable Plastic Market to Garner $4.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 13.3% CAGR, Says Allied ...
AV-Comparatives releases intermediate results for 19 leading endpoint security solutions
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease