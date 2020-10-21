Mimecast Strengthens Commitment to the Channel with Appointment of New Global Leader

“As a leading cybersecurity and resilience provider to organizations using Microsoft 365, there’s a huge opportunity to grow in the enterprise while also serving small and medium businesses, and we can’t do that without the channel,” said Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Mimecast. “Jonathan has a long history of success in channel management and sales, and his leadership will strengthen our global channel strategy. His hands-on approach will help regional sales leaders and other internal and external stakeholders evolve our approach. With Jonathan’s guidance, we’ll ensure our program provides strong value to our channel partners, tech partners and customers.”

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, announced Jonathan Corini has been appointed the new Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales. In this role, Jonathan will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program. Mimecast is dedicated to ensuring its partner community is supported, engaged and armed for success and the appointment of Jonathan will help unify and strengthen its commitment to the channel.

“Mimecast leans on partners as strategic advisors to help expand our global business. As we plan to grow in the enterprise market, Mimecast’s technology partners, systems integrators and reseller community will be pivotal to that success,” said Jonathan. “Exponential growth can be achieved when everyone is aligned and working towards the same set of goals. Mimecast’s culture is infused with so much drive to make the world a more resilient place. I look forward to leveraging my experience building and growing successful channel partner programs to further Mimecast’s footprint in the Enterprise, Commercial, SMB and MSP markets.”

Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing technology relationships, as well as the teams responsible for driving joint sales within the Channel Partner community. As the Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Jonathan will oversee the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program and will work closely with the teams to ensure alignment and maximize the value for partners. Prior to joining Mimecast, Jonathan was the Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Forescout Technologies where his team delivered a customer-first mission to all Forescout channel partners, spanning more than 90 countries and more than 1000 resellers. Under Jonathan’s leadership, Forescout’s channel partner program received CRN’s 5-Star Award in 2018, 2019, and most recently in 2020 for the Envision Partner Program. Before that, Jonathan held management roles with Tanium, Intel Security and McAfee.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

