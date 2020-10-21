 

Mimecast Strengthens Commitment to the Channel with Appointment of New Global Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 11:30  |  26   |   |   

Jonathan Corini Joins as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, announced Jonathan Corini has been appointed the new Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales. In this role, Jonathan will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program. Mimecast is dedicated to ensuring its partner community is supported, engaged and armed for success and the appointment of Jonathan will help unify and strengthen its commitment to the channel.

“As a leading cybersecurity and resilience provider to organizations using Microsoft 365, there’s a huge opportunity to grow in the enterprise while also serving small and medium businesses, and we can’t do that without the channel,” said Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Mimecast. “Jonathan has a long history of success in channel management and sales, and his leadership will strengthen our global channel strategy. His hands-on approach will help regional sales leaders and other internal and external stakeholders evolve our approach. With Jonathan’s guidance, we’ll ensure our program provides strong value to our channel partners, tech partners and customers.”

“Mimecast leans on partners as strategic advisors to help expand our global business. As we plan to grow in the enterprise market, Mimecast’s technology partners, systems integrators and reseller community will be pivotal to that success,” said Jonathan. “Exponential growth can be achieved when everyone is aligned and working towards the same set of goals. Mimecast’s culture is infused with so much drive to make the world a more resilient place. I look forward to leveraging my experience building and growing successful channel partner programs to further Mimecast’s footprint in the Enterprise, Commercial, SMB and MSP markets.”  

Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing technology relationships, as well as the teams responsible for driving joint sales within the Channel Partner community. As the Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Jonathan will oversee the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program and will work closely with the teams to ensure alignment and maximize the value for partners. Prior to joining Mimecast, Jonathan was the Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Forescout Technologies where his team delivered a customer-first mission to all Forescout channel partners, spanning more than 90 countries and more than 1000 resellers. Under Jonathan’s leadership, Forescout’s channel partner program received CRN’s 5-Star Award in 2018, 2019, and most recently in 2020 for the Envision Partner Program. Before that, Jonathan held management roles with Tanium, Intel Security and McAfee.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast Social Media Resources
LinkedIn: Mimecast
Facebook: Mimecast
Twitter: @Mimecast
Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074


Mimecast UK Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Mimecast Deploys Smartsheet to Drive Strategic Enterprise Initiatives Across its Global Organization
08.10.20
Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
08.10.20
Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7
06.10.20
Mimecast Recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion
29.09.20
Mimecast Announces Integration with Theta Lake
28.09.20
Mimecast Limited Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Camera