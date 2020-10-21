EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 20.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.66 500
18.66 500
18.62 500
18.62 428
18.62 72
18.58 500
18.58 82
18.60 350
18.60 25
18.60 280
18.60 45
18.60 223
18.60 8
18.70 116
18.70 116
18.70 154
18.70 101
18.70 500
18.70 500
18.70 251
18.70 5
18.70 244
18.68 134
18.68 366
18.68 366
18.68 134
18.64 242
18.64 258
18.64 500
18.64 31
18.64 80
18.64 40
18.64 12
18.64 337
18.64 119
18.64 209
18.64 172
18.60 273
18.60 227
18.60 218
18.60 9
18.60 5
18.60 248
18.60 20
18.56 140
18.56 360
18.56 3
18.56 23
18.56 5
18.56 319
18.56 150
18.52 42
18.52 38
18.52 144
18.52 4
18.52 9
18.52 4
18.52 1000
18.52 1309
18.52 3861
18.52 398
18.52 2532
18.52 468
18.52 463
18.52 228
total volume: 21000
total price: 390147.06
average price: 18.57843142857140
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
