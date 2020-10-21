 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.10.2020, 11:55  |  37   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 20.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
18.66 500
18.66 500
18.62 500
18.62 428
18.62 72
18.58 500
18.58 82
18.60 350
18.60 25
18.60 280
18.60 45
18.60 223
18.60 8
18.70 116
18.70 116
18.70 154
18.70 101
18.70 500
18.70 500
18.70 251
18.70 5
18.70 244
18.68 134
18.68 366
18.68 366
18.68 134
18.64 242
18.64 258
18.64 500
18.64 31
18.64 80
18.64 40
18.64 12
18.64 337
18.64 119
18.64 209
18.64 172
18.60 273
18.60 227
18.60 218
18.60 9
18.60 5
18.60 248
18.60 20
18.56 140
18.56 360
18.56 3
18.56 23
18.56 5
18.56 319
18.56 150
18.52 42
18.52 38
18.52 144
18.52 4
18.52 9
18.52 4
18.52 1000
18.52 1309
18.52 3861
18.52 398
18.52 2532
18.52 468
18.52 463
18.52 228

total volume: 21000
total price: 390147.06
average price: 18.57843142857140


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, ATX, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4739880
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
Wagnis "Wasserstoff wagen!" (FOTO)
Ischgl setzt für den Winterstart auf noch mehr Sicherheit
Cree verkauft das LED-Geschäft an SMART Global Holdings für bis zu 300 Millionen ...
"nd.DerTag": Verdi schlägt vor, die bundesweiten Warnstreiks im öffentlichen Personennahverkehr zu ...
OLG-Urteil im Dieselskandal: VW muss Kläger zusätzlich 11.000 Euro an Unterhaltskosten zahlen
Seamless Air Alliance erweitert Konnektivitäts-Innovation für Flugzeuge mit neuer Version
We Love Travel!: Reiselust trotz Corona ungebrochen!
Hoffnung für den Veggie Burger
Mensch oder Algorithmus: So digital sollten Bewerbungsprozesse heute sein
Titel
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:47 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
20.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
20.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
19.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
19.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
16.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
16.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
15.10.20
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste vor allem in Moskau und Warschau
15.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Tiefrote europäische Börsenstimmung
15.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)