OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announces that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") in the Company was held today at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168B, 0884 Oslo. The EGM approved all items on the agenda, including the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital in connection with a potential repair offering as announced on 23 and 30 September 2020, and the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital by up to 20%. The minutes from the EGM are attached and are also available at www.nordicnanovector.com.

As previously announced, a repair offering is subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the subscription price of NOK 17.50 as determined in the private placement resolved by the board of directors on 23 September 2020 and (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board. The Company expects to announce an update as to the implementation of a repair offering shortly.