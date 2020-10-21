 

Nordic Nanovector ASA Extraordinary general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announces that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") in the Company was held today at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168B, 0884 Oslo. The EGM approved all items on the agenda, including the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital in connection with a potential repair offering as announced on 23 and 30 September 2020, and the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital by up to 20%. The minutes from the EGM are attached and are also available at www.nordicnanovector.com.

As previously announced, a repair offering is subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the subscription price of NOK 17.50 as determined in the private placement resolved by the board of directors on 23 September 2020 and (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board. The Company expects to announce an update as to the implementation of a repair offering shortly.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

