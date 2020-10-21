Loop Insights Invited to Present to Fortune 500 Executives at Shoptalk 2020, One of the World's Largest Retail Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive real-time insights, enhance customer engagement, and automate contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that Loop Insights Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro has been selected to lead a roundtable discussion at Shoptalk 2020 regarding the future of the brick and mortar retail space.

Shoptalk is one of the world’s largest annual retail conferences where brands and consumers in the retail and eCommerce industry gather to network, collaborate, and learn. The three-day virtual conference is being held October 20th until Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

ShopTalk 2020 attendees include Fortune 500 executives from across the retail space, including Walmart, VISA, Nike and Carnival Corporation.

In addition to leading a roundtable, Canevaro is scheduled to meet with representatives from across the retail landscape, including Fortune 500 companies.

LOOP TO LEAD PRESENTATION ON TRANSFORMATION OF BRICK AND MORTAR SPACE THROUGH CONTACTLESS ENGAGEMENT

ShopTalk is designed to connect Fortune 500 companies, including major brick and mortar retailers, with the platforms and technologies capable of transforming the current retail landscape. Loop’s contactless engagement and insights platform allows Fortune 500 brick and mortar retailers to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to elevate the customer experience, and increase basket size and spend through personalized offers that will allow them to rival online retail giants.

Loop Insights SVP Mike Canevaro stated: “ShopTalk’s annual event is a major opportunity for retail stakeholders to come together to define the future of the industry. This year’s virtual event reflects the new landscape created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a digital transformation in the retail space. Loop is driving this transformation through its retail engagement, automated marketing, and AI-driven insights platform.”

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.