OraSure Technologies to Hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 5 00 p.m. ET
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2020 third quarter financial results and
certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
|November 4, 2020 Schedule
|4:01 p.m. ET
|2020 third quarter financial results press release will be distributed.
|4:50 p.m. ET
|To participate in the conference call, dial 844-831-3030 (Domestic) or 315-625-6887 (International) and reference Conference ID # 9459222
|5:00 p.m. ET
|Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.
The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, ten minutes prior to the call.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, November 18, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 9459222.
COMPANY CONTACT: Sam Martin, Argot Partners. 212-602-1902, or orasure@argotpartners.com.
Orasure Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare