Leading Online Trading Platform Selects Radware to Maintain Protection and Availability

The deal includes Radware’s Always-On Cloud DDoS Protection Service covering four extremely high-volume data centers, as well as premium Cloud WAF Service, which covers 51 major applications. Together, these two services provide comprehensive protection of both the trading platform’s infrastructure as well as its applications. The combined cloud DDoS and WAF solution provides comprehensive coverage, more accurate detection, and considerably shorter time to protection than could be possible by using different vendors for each service individually.

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced today that one of the world’s largest online trading platforms has selected Radware’s Always-On Cloud DDoS and Cloud WAF services to protect its assets. Radware increased its footprint with this long-standing customer to include both Cloud DDoS and Cloud WAF protection, displacing two incumbent vendors.

“We've seen outages this year among online trading platforms and the impact on investors and markets can be significant,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer for Radware. “Financial services companies have big targets on their backs because a successful attack can be extremely lucrative for the hacker, or other motivations may drive bad actors to disrupt trading. Security and availability are absolutely paramount in the financial sector, and companies in this industry rely on us to maintain a high level of resiliency and protection.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service protects customers from large and sophisticated DDoS attacks, such as randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, burst DDoS attacks, SSL floods, IoT botnet DDoS attacks, and other advanced attacks, helping organizations to guarantee service availability and ongoing service to customers. Radware’s Cloud WAF Service offers an enterprise-grade WAF service protecting from web-based attacks including full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .