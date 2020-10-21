 

Publication and presentation of Raute Corporation's Interim Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 12:00  |  36   |   |   

RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 21 October 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

PUBLICATION AND PRESENTATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT

Raute Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2020 (9 months) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. Analysts, investors and the representatives of media may follow the interim report presentation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. online through Teams. We will send a Teams link by email to those who have informed of their participation in the interim report presentation. Please inform of your participation at the latest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).

The presentation will be made by Raute Corporation’s President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen. Analysts, investors and media representatives may send questions concerning the interim report by email to ir@raute.com until 2:30 p.m. on October 29, 2020. President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen will answer these questions in the online interim report presentation until approximately 3 p.m. Questions may also be presented through Teams and Teams chat channel during the presentation.

President and CEO Tapani Kiiski has also made time to answer potential questions after the interim report presentation as from 3 p.m., please call +358 400 814148.

The Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2020 (9 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. once the presentation has started A recording of the interim report presentation is available on the company’s website as from October 30, 2020.

RAUTE CORPORATION
Tapani Kiiski
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF:
Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.


Raute Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Raute received orders worth approximately EUR 55 Million to Russia