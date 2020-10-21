SIT Academy unveils a new hands-on Cyber Security online course on innovative Digital Learning Ecosystem SIT Alemira
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 21.10.2020, 12:10 | 42 | 0 |
Schaffhausen, Switzerland (ots) - The Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT)
launched the SIT Academy, an ambitious executive education program that combines
Computer Science, Physics, and Business Studies. SIT Academy is built on the
innovative SIT Alemira digital learning ecosystem to achieve a unique learning
experience. The pilot online course will be taught by leading experts in the
field of Cyber Security .
Cybercrime is on the rise, and careers in cyber security are in demand.
Following this trend, today, SIT Academy launched the first course on Cyber
Security as part of the executive education program. All classes will be taught
by industry thought leaders and experts. The lecturers of the pilot course will
be Candid Wüest
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/candid-wueest/?originalSubdomain=ch) , VP of Cyber
Protections at Acronis, and Rainer Kessler
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/rainerkessler/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Partner
Emerging Technology Assurance at PwC.
launched the SIT Academy, an ambitious executive education program that combines
Computer Science, Physics, and Business Studies. SIT Academy is built on the
innovative SIT Alemira digital learning ecosystem to achieve a unique learning
experience. The pilot online course will be taught by leading experts in the
field of Cyber Security .
Cybercrime is on the rise, and careers in cyber security are in demand.
Following this trend, today, SIT Academy launched the first course on Cyber
Security as part of the executive education program. All classes will be taught
by industry thought leaders and experts. The lecturers of the pilot course will
be Candid Wüest
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/candid-wueest/?originalSubdomain=ch) , VP of Cyber
Protections at Acronis, and Rainer Kessler
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/rainerkessler/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Partner
Emerging Technology Assurance at PwC.
The launch of the pilot online course on Cyber Security demonstrates SIT´s
commitment to promoting security and cyber hygiene among citizens and
organizations. "The course raises cyber awareness and shares best practices with
regards to digital protection design, security implementation, and recovery from
both technical and managerial perspectives", said Philipp Boksberger
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/pheboks/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Managing Director
of SIT Academy, envisioning a benefit for the whole society.
The pandemic has aligned education more than ever before with digital
technologies. Students started to learn online increasingly. By the end of March
2020, more than 1 billion students were out of classrooms, and millions were
studying remotely.
In line with this trend, SIT Academy aims to make education easily accessible on
its online-based platform that helps people to cope with the challenges of
today's world. Catering to both individual and corporate clients, SIT Academy
helps acquire digital expertise remotely - with cutting-edge short or custom
company programs. In the future, SIT Academy plans to expand its program suite
with innovative courses in Artificial Intelligence, Deploying Business
Analytics, and Advanced Materials.
About SIT
Schaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led by
scientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blended
education model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gen
digital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.org
About SIT Academy
SIT Academy offers all-in learning experiences to individual and corporate
clients seeking to stay relevant in an increasingly digitalized world. To learn
more, please visit http://sit.org/academy
About SIT Alemira
SIT Alemira is a digital learning ecosystem for business and education
institutions. To learn more, please visit http://alemira.com .
Press Contact:
Team of SIT Academy
mailto:pr@sit.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739908
OTS: SIT
commitment to promoting security and cyber hygiene among citizens and
organizations. "The course raises cyber awareness and shares best practices with
regards to digital protection design, security implementation, and recovery from
both technical and managerial perspectives", said Philipp Boksberger
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/pheboks/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Managing Director
of SIT Academy, envisioning a benefit for the whole society.
The pandemic has aligned education more than ever before with digital
technologies. Students started to learn online increasingly. By the end of March
2020, more than 1 billion students were out of classrooms, and millions were
studying remotely.
In line with this trend, SIT Academy aims to make education easily accessible on
its online-based platform that helps people to cope with the challenges of
today's world. Catering to both individual and corporate clients, SIT Academy
helps acquire digital expertise remotely - with cutting-edge short or custom
company programs. In the future, SIT Academy plans to expand its program suite
with innovative courses in Artificial Intelligence, Deploying Business
Analytics, and Advanced Materials.
About SIT
Schaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led by
scientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blended
education model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gen
digital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.org
About SIT Academy
SIT Academy offers all-in learning experiences to individual and corporate
clients seeking to stay relevant in an increasingly digitalized world. To learn
more, please visit http://sit.org/academy
About SIT Alemira
SIT Alemira is a digital learning ecosystem for business and education
institutions. To learn more, please visit http://alemira.com .
Press Contact:
Team of SIT Academy
mailto:pr@sit.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739908
OTS: SIT
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0