SIT Academy unveils a new hands-on Cyber Security online course on innovative Digital Learning Ecosystem SIT Alemira

Schaffhausen, Switzerland (ots) - The Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT)

launched the SIT Academy, an ambitious executive education program that combines

Computer Science, Physics, and Business Studies. SIT Academy is built on the

innovative SIT Alemira digital learning ecosystem to achieve a unique learning

experience. The pilot online course will be taught by leading experts in the

field of Cyber Security .



Cybercrime is on the rise, and careers in cyber security are in demand.

Following this trend, today, SIT Academy launched the first course on Cyber

Security as part of the executive education program. All classes will be taught

by industry thought leaders and experts. The lecturers of the pilot course will

be Candid Wüest

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/candid-wueest/?originalSubdomain=ch) , VP of Cyber

Protections at Acronis, and Rainer Kessler

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/rainerkessler/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Partner

Emerging Technology Assurance at PwC.







commitment to promoting security and cyber hygiene among citizens and

organizations. "The course raises cyber awareness and shares best practices with

regards to digital protection design, security implementation, and recovery from

both technical and managerial perspectives", said Philipp Boksberger

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/pheboks/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Managing Director

of SIT Academy, envisioning a benefit for the whole society.



The pandemic has aligned education more than ever before with digital

technologies. Students started to learn online increasingly. By the end of March

2020, more than 1 billion students were out of classrooms, and millions were

studying remotely.



In line with this trend, SIT Academy aims to make education easily accessible on

its online-based platform that helps people to cope with the challenges of

today's world. Catering to both individual and corporate clients, SIT Academy

helps acquire digital expertise remotely - with cutting-edge short or custom

company programs. In the future, SIT Academy plans to expand its program suite

with innovative courses in Artificial Intelligence, Deploying Business

Analytics, and Advanced Materials.



About SIT



Schaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led by

scientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blended

education model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gen

digital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.org



About SIT Academy



SIT Academy offers all-in learning experiences to individual and corporate

clients seeking to stay relevant in an increasingly digitalized world. To learn

more, please visit http://sit.org/academy



About SIT Alemira



SIT Alemira is a digital learning ecosystem for business and education

institutions. To learn more, please visit http://alemira.com .



Press Contact:



Team of SIT Academy

mailto:pr@sit.org



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739908

OTS: SIT





The launch of the pilot online course on Cyber Security demonstrates SIT´scommitment to promoting security and cyber hygiene among citizens andorganizations. "The course raises cyber awareness and shares best practices withregards to digital protection design, security implementation, and recovery fromboth technical and managerial perspectives", said Philipp Boksberger(https://www.linkedin.com/in/pheboks/?originalSubdomain=ch) , Managing Directorof SIT Academy, envisioning a benefit for the whole society.The pandemic has aligned education more than ever before with digitaltechnologies. Students started to learn online increasingly. By the end of March2020, more than 1 billion students were out of classrooms, and millions werestudying remotely.In line with this trend, SIT Academy aims to make education easily accessible onits online-based platform that helps people to cope with the challenges oftoday's world. Catering to both individual and corporate clients, SIT Academyhelps acquire digital expertise remotely - with cutting-edge short or customcompany programs. In the future, SIT Academy plans to expand its program suitewith innovative courses in Artificial Intelligence, Deploying BusinessAnalytics, and Advanced Materials.About SITSchaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led byscientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blendededucation model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gendigital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.orgAbout SIT AcademySIT Academy offers all-in learning experiences to individual and corporateclients seeking to stay relevant in an increasingly digitalized world. To learnmore, please visit http://sit.org/academyAbout SIT AlemiraSIT Alemira is a digital learning ecosystem for business and educationinstitutions. To learn more, please visit http://alemira.com .Press Contact:Team of SIT Academymailto:pr@sit.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739908OTS: SIT