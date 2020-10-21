 

SIT Programming School helps children to shine in today´s data-driven World

Schaffhausen, Switzerland (ots) - Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT)
launched SIT Programming School for Children Aged 6 to 13 to help children
become the next generation of digital leaders.

These days if you're looking to get yourself hired as a coder by international
tech giants like Google, Facebook, or Microsoft, you need to start early. That's
why SIT decided to launch SIT Programming School (https://programming.school) -
to help children become the next generation of digital leaders. SIT Programming
School seeks to teach best practices in IT-education in partnership with
top-level digital entrepreneurs, researchers, and scientists.

The project is an attempt to creating a Hogwarts-style magical school for the IT
world. "It is a place where motivated and bright minds, no matter how young, can
enjoy high-quality IT-schooling and achieve outstanding results. A place where
dreams, no matter how daring, come true", said the school's co-founder, Sergey
Shedov.

The program addresses students' diverse learning needs by separating the
soon-to-be code jockeys into three age groups: aged 6-7, aged 8 - 9, or older
than 10. Naturally, each group has a tailored program, complete with
age-suitable tools. While all programs develop basic algorithmic thinking and
programming skills, each of them does so using a different coding language:
icon-based, visual-based, or Python. Students below 10 will study icon-based and
visual-based programming on the "Mark.Online" game-based educational platform.
The latter is an original SIT Programming School tool designed to prepare
students for full-blown grown-up programming.

Gamification is a crucial aspect of SIT's Programming School methodology. The
project takes would-be coders on a learning journey through a 3D game-based
virtual environment, complemented with short virtual lessons in the
videoconference service with the quality of onsite lessons and slots for
practice. The online learning adventure is supervised by a flesh-and-blood
teacher who divides his or her attention between no more than eight students.

In the future, the SIT's Programming School team plans to expand both its
curriculum and age reach, branching out into web development, mobile
applications, robotics, and machine learning for teens up to 17 years of age.

About SIT

Schaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led by
scientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blended
education model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gen
digital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.org

About SIT Programming School

SIT Programming School is an SIT-based IT education program designed to teach
necessary coding skills to children aged 6 till 13. In a game-like 3D
environment, students are invited to tinker with the basic programming
algorithms as well as practise online safety rules.To learn more, please visit
https://programming.school

Press Contact:

SIT Programming School
mailto:pr@sit.org

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739910
OTS: SIT


