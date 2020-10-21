SIT Programming School helps children to shine in today´s data-driven World

The project is an attempt to creating a Hogwarts-style magical school for the ITworld. "It is a place where motivated and bright minds, no matter how young, canenjoy high-quality IT-schooling and achieve outstanding results. A place wheredreams, no matter how daring, come true", said the school's co-founder, SergeyShedov.The program addresses students' diverse learning needs by separating thesoon-to-be code jockeys into three age groups: aged 6-7, aged 8 - 9, or olderthan 10. Naturally, each group has a tailored program, complete withage-suitable tools. While all programs develop basic algorithmic thinking andprogramming skills, each of them does so using a different coding language:icon-based, visual-based, or Python. Students below 10 will study icon-based andvisual-based programming on the "Mark.Online" game-based educational platform.The latter is an original SIT Programming School tool designed to preparestudents for full-blown grown-up programming.Gamification is a crucial aspect of SIT's Programming School methodology. Theproject takes would-be coders on a learning journey through a 3D game-basedvirtual environment, complemented with short virtual lessons in thevideoconference service with the quality of onsite lessons and slots forpractice. The online learning adventure is supervised by a flesh-and-bloodteacher who divides his or her attention between no more than eight students.In the future, the SIT's Programming School team plans to expand both itscurriculum and age reach, branching out into web development, mobileapplications, robotics, and machine learning for teens up to 17 years of age.About SITSchaffhausen Institute of Technology is founded by entrepreneurs, led byscientists, and advanced by world-class researchers. Based on a blendededucation model, SIT brings knowledge through science and shapes next-gendigital leaders. To learn more, please visit http://sit.orgAbout SIT Programming SchoolSIT Programming School is an SIT-based IT education program designed to teachnecessary coding skills to children aged 6 till 13. In a game-like 3Denvironment, students are invited to tinker with the basic programmingalgorithms as well as practise online safety rules.To learn more, please visithttps://programming.schoolPress Contact:SIT Programming Schoolmailto:pr@sit.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149229/4739910OTS: SIT