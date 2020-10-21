Landsbankinn hf. Financial results for Q3 2020 to be published 29 October 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 21.10.2020, 12:08 | 31 | 0 |
Landsbankinn will publish the financial results for Q3 2020 after market closing on Thursday, 29 October 2020.
The following day, 30 October at 10:00 local time, the bank will host an investor call in English covering the main results. Please register to the call by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.
For further information contact:
Landsbankinn 3,00 % bis 04/22 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is, tel: +354 410 7310
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0