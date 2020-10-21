DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary results for the third quarter of 2020



21-Oct-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Garbsen, 21 October 2020 - According to preliminary figures, the LPKF Group has generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around EUR 4 million in the third quarter 2020, with consolidated revenue of EUR 25.2 million. EBIT is above the company's own earnings expectations for the third quarter (EUR 1 to 3 million). Higher gross margins and the successful implementation of cost-cutting measures have made a significant contribution to the EBIT. At EUR 25.2 million, revenue is in line with the company's own expectations for the third quarter (EUR 24 to 27 million). After nine months, Group revenue has reached 75.2 million EUR.



The ability to forecast the current financial year is still limited due to the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The medium-term forecast for LPKF and the growth prospects for the LIDE segment in particular remain unchanged.



The complete quarterly financial report with final revenue and earnings figures will be published on October 29, 2020.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000) and are listed in the SDAX index.



Explanation of the key figures

EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes





