Cadence Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report that our company’s core fundamental performance continues to be resilient. For the third quarter, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $94.6 million, 2.06% of average assets. Our net interest margin (“NIM”) and efficiency ratio have been consistently attractive and favorable to peers. Credit pressure still exists in today’s economy, but charge-offs are down linked quarter, nonperforming assets are lower and loan deferrals declined significantly to 1.5% currently. Our attractive capital ratios further improved linked quarter with Common Equity Tier 1 capital increasing to 12.0%. Based on these factors, we are taking a step forward by increasing our fourth quarter dividend to $0.075 cents per share. While there remains considerable uncertainty about how this credit environment will play out, I am proud of the way our experienced senior leadership and each of our employees continue to serve our customers and enhance our bank. As the economy improves, we will be well positioned for growth in some of the most attractive markets in America,” stated Paul B. Murphy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (“Cadence”) today announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $49.3 million or $0.39 per share, compared to net income of $44.0 million or $0.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a net loss of ($56.1) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income (loss) (1) , excluding non-routine income and expenses (2) , was $51.4 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $44.2 million or $0.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and compared to ($56.9) million or ($0.45) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Third quarter 2020 highlights (compared to the linked quarter where applicable) are as follows:

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) for the third quarter of 2020 remained strong at $94.6 million, compared to $94.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted PPNR was 2.06%, consistent with the prior quarter.

for the third quarter of 2020 remained strong at $94.6 million, compared to $94.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted PPNR was 2.06%, consistent with the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $33.0 million compared to $158.8 million in the linked quarter reflecting current economic forecasts and continued COVID-19 driven stress. As of September 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased to 2.86% of total loans, up from 2.71% at June 30, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, our ACL ratio to loans was 3.11% at September 30, 2020, up from 2.93% at June 30, 2020. Our ratio of ACL to total nonperforming loans increased to 204% from 165%.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) remained stable at 3.49%, down only 2 basis points from prior quarter, and excluding the PPP program impact, NIM was 3.64%, up 3 basis points from the linked quarter. The core NIM improvement was supported by continued management of our funding costs as well as our hedging gains, with total deposit costs declining 14 basis points in the quarter to 0.32%.

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) remained strong at 49.5%, reflecting ongoing expense management efforts.

remained strong at 49.5%, reflecting ongoing expense management efforts. Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.0% and total risk weighted capital increased to 14.7%, providing a robust capital base well-positioned for the current environment.

Annualized returns on average assets and tangible common equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 1.08% and 11.08%, respectively, compared to (1.22%) and (10.56%), respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted annualized returns on average assets (1) and adjusted tangible common equity (1) for the third quarter of 2020 were 1.12% and 11.52%, respectively, compared to (1.24%) and (10.73%), respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

and adjusted tangible common equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 1.12% and 11.52%, respectively, compared to (1.24%) and (10.73%), respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. At quarter end, we had $1.1 billion of loans outstanding under the PPP.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $18.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $548.2 million or 3.1% from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $453.6 million or 2.4% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter decline was driven by decreases in cash and loans, partially offset by an increase in investment securities.

Cash and Cash Equivalents at September 30, 2020 totaled $1.2 billion as compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019 and compared to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The $652.2 million decrease in the third quarter of 2020 resulted from an increase of $427.3 million in investment securities as well as net declines in deposits during the quarter.

Loans at September 30, 2020 totaled $13.5 billion as compared to $13.6 billion at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $171.5 million or 1.3%. Loans decreased $233.5 million or 1.7% from $13.7 billion at June 30, 2020. The decline was driven by reductions in the C&I segment representing net paydowns, soft loan origination and strategic declines in certain portfolios. Notable linked quarter decreases included Energy, down $59 million, and Restaurant, down $56 million. These declines were partially offset by an increase in CRE balances largely due to construction draws in the industrial and multifamily categories.

Investment Securities at September 30, 2020 totaled $3.1 billion as compared to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2020. Securities as a percent of earning assets was 17.4%, 10.5%, and 14.6% at September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in securities from both the prior year and linked quarter is a result of increased balance sheet liquidity resulting from growth in deposits and lower loan originations. Securities acquired during the third quarter include primarily agency pass-through mortgage-backed securities along with some municipal securities.

Goodwill at September 30, 2020 totaled $43.1 million, down from $486.0 million at September 30, 2019 and unchanged from June 30, 2020. As previously reported, the Company recorded a $443.7 million ($412.9 million, after-tax), non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of 2020. The remaining goodwill at September 30, 2020 relates to our registered investment advisory subsidiary and trust division.

Total Deposits at September 30, 2020 were $15.8 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion or 6.7% from the September 30, 2019 level and down $283.1 million or 1.8% from the June 30, 2020 level. Third quarter 2020 core deposits decreased as a result of PPP funds being deployed by customers, balance movement between non-interest bearing and interest bearing accounts, strategic lowering of certain higher cost deposit balances and net time deposit runoff. Non-interest bearing deposits were $5.0 billion or 31.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, up from $3.6 billion or 24.4% at September 30, 2019 and down from $5.2 billion or 32.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. Total cost of deposits declined to 0.32% for the third quarter 2020, meaningfully lower than both the third quarter 2019 cost of 1.32% and the second quarter 2020 cost of 0.46%.

Shareholders’ equity was $2.1 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $404.5 million or 16.3% from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $26.0 million or 1.3% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase included quarterly net income of $49.3 million, $6.3 million in cash dividends, and a decrease of $18.8 million in other comprehensive income driven by the $18.4 million amortization of our interest rate collar gain into interest income. The year over year decrease was impacted by the goodwill impairment in the first quarter of 2020.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity(1) was $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $61.0 million or 3.2% from September 30, 2019 and an increase of $31.3 million or 1.6% from June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase resulted from the same factors noted above.

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets and tangible equity to tangible assets were 11.3% and 10.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020 compared to 13.9% and 10.9% at September 30, 2019, and 10.8% and 10.2% at June 30, 2020, respectively.

Tangible book value per share (1) was $15.40 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.74 or 5.0% from $14.66 as of September 30, 2019 and an increase of $0.25 or 1.7% from $15.15 as of June 30, 2020.

was $15.40 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.74 or 5.0% from $14.66 as of September 30, 2019 and an increase of $0.25 or 1.7% from $15.15 as of June 30, 2020. Total outstanding shares at September 30, 2020 were 125.9 million.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.6% at September 30, 2020, and quarter end capital ratios remained robust and increased during the quarter as follows:

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.0% 11.7% 11.0% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.9% 9.5% 10.3% Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.0% 11.7% 11.0% Total risk-based capital 14.7% 14.3% 13.1%

Asset Quality:

Credit quality metrics during the third quarter of 2020 reflected some notable improvements including lower net-charge offs, declines in nonperforming loan balances and dramatically lower loan deferrals, but continued to reflect ongoing COVID-driven stress, especially in the Hospitality and Restaurant categories, indicated by the increases in the ACL and criticized loan balances during the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $19.9 million or 0.58% annualized of average loans compared to $31.3 million or 0.91% annualized and $32.6 million or 0.94% annualized for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The current quarter charge-offs included $14.7 million in Restaurant, $2.9 million in CRE-Office, $1.9 million in Energy, and $0.6 million in General C&I.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $33.0 million as compared to $43.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $158.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s provision was driven by both net credit migration as well as economic and environmental considerations. The third quarter 2020 loan provision was concentrated in the Commercial Real Estate segment provision of $33.3 million, driven by increased reserves on hospitality loans.

The ACL was $385.4 million or 2.86% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $127.8 million or 0.94% of total loans as of September 30, 2019, and $370.9 million or 2.71% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ACL was 3.11% of total loans at September 30, 2020, increased from 2.93% at June 30, 2020.

The increase in the ACL as a percent of total loans in the third quarter 2020 was driven by increased coverage in our portfolios most impacted by COVID related stress. The ACL for our $311.0 million Hospitality portfolio increased to 13.6% of total loans at September 30, 2020 as compared 7.5% at June 30, 2020. The ACL for our $1.1 billion Restaurant portfolio increased to 5.66% of total loans at September 30, 2020 as compared to 5.52% at June 30, 2020.

Total nonperforming loans (“NPL”) as a percent of total loans were 1.40% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.79% at September 30, 2019 and 1.64% at June 30, 2020. NPL totaled $189.1 million, $108.1 million and $224.4 million as of September 30, 2020, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The linked quarter decline was due primarily to payoffs and net charge-offs.

The ACL to NPL increased to 203.8% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 118.2% as of September 30, 2019, and 165.3% as of June 30, 2020.

Total criticized loans at September 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion or 8.05% of total loans as compared to $571.9 million or 4.19% at September 30, 2019 and $1.0 billion or 7.37% at June 30, 2020. The linked quarter increase was primarily in Hospitality, Energy and General C&I credits.

COVID related loan payment deferrals totaled $376 million at September 30, 2020, down significantly from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. As of October 16, 2020, loan deferrals were down further to $181 million or 1.5% of total loans excluding PPP loans.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.15% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.15% at September 30, 2019 and 0.19% at June 30, 2020.

Total Revenue:

Total operating revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2020 was $186.6 million, down $8.2 million or 4.2% from the same period in 2019 and up $2.0 million or 1.1% from the linked quarter.

Net interest income Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $154.0 million, a decrease of $6.1 million or 3.8% from the same period in 2019 and a slight decrease of $0.7 million or 0.4% from the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the linked quarter, loan interest income, excluding accretion, declined $6.8 million due to the trailing impact of the second quarter rate declines as well as lower average balances. Additionally, accretion declined $1.2 million. These declines were partially offset by $6.0 million in lower funding costs driven by lower rates, $2.0 million in additional hedge income and $1.4 million in increased investment income due to higher balances.

We continued to aggressively lower our interest rates on deposits resulting in a 31% reduction in costs of total deposits to 0.32% for the quarter compared to 0.46% for the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits decreased slightly to 31.9% from 32.5% in the linked quarter. Total interest-bearing liability costs declined by 19 basis points or 24% to 0.59% from 0.78% in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities declined $451 million or 3.9% from the prior quarter to $11.1 billion.

Yield on loans excluding accretion and hedge income was 3.75% in the third quarter of 2020, down 24 basis points from 3.99% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, this yield was 3.87% and 4.07%, for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Average loans declined $231.8 million or 1.7% from the prior quarter to $13.7 billion.

Hedge income and collar gain recognition for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.7 million as compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Accretion on acquired loans totaled $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Yield on investment securities declined to 2.06% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.29% in linked quarter, with the lower yield reflecting the impact of securities purchased in the third quarter. Average investment securities increased $472.9 million or 19.0% from the prior quarter to $3.0 billion. Fed funds sold and short-term investments likewise declined by $400.8 million or 29.9% from the prior quarter as excess funds were deployed into investment securities during the third quarter.

Total earning asset yields declined to 3.86% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.01% in the linked quarter, with average balances declining by $159.8 million or 0.9% to $17.6 billion.

Our NIM for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.49% as compared to 3.94% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.51% for the second quarter of 2020.

PPP loans averaged $1.0 billion in the third quarter at a yield of 2.27%, and along with cash in deposits associated with these loans, negatively impacted our third quarter NIM by 15 basis points as illustrated in the table below. Excluding the impact of the PPP program, the third quarter 2020 NIM improved 3 basis points to 3.64% from 3.61% in the linked quarter, as lower deposit costs, deployment of cash into securities, and increased hedge income more than offset the impact of lower rates on our loan portfolio. Specifically, the NIM change during the quarter included:

Quarterly Change $ MM NIM 2Q 2020 Net Interest Income $155.1 3.51 % 2Q 2020 Net Interest Income before PPP loans and associated cash $151.1 3.61 % Loans (ex PPP & accretion) (10.9 ) (0.18 %) Deposits 5.6 0.13 % Hedge Income 2.0 0.06 % Accretion (1.2 ) (0.02 %) Securities 1.3 0.04 % Borrowings 0.4 0.01 % NIM before PPP loans & cash* $148.4 3.64 % PPP Loans & associated cash 6.1 (0.15 %) 3Q 2020 Net Interest Margin $154.5 3.49 %

*Calculated by removing the quarterly average balance of PPP loans and income, as well as the quarterly average balance of cash associated with unused PPP funds.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $32.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million or 5.9% from the same period of 2019 and an increase of $2.6 million or 8.8% from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest income(1) for the third quarter of 2020 was $33.0 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.4% from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $5.4 million or 19.5% from the linked quarter.

The linked quarter included increases of $1.7 million and $1.5 million in SBA and mortgage banking income, respectively, due primarily to gains on loan sales from increased production volumes (excluding PPP loans). Service charges increased $1.0 million driven by higher account analysis revenue and loan fees were up $0.6 million. The quarter also reflected increases in trust and investment advisory revenue, partially enhanced by improved equity markets.

Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was 17.5% as compared to 17.8% for the third quarter of 2019 and 16.2% for the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $94.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million or 0.6% from the same period in 2019 and an increase of $6.2 million or 7.0% from the linked quarter. Adjusted noninterest expense(1), which excludes the impact of non-routine items(2), was $92.5 million, down $0.8 million or 0.8% from the third quarter of 2019 and up $5.1 million or 5.8% from the second quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase in noninterest expenses resulted from:

An increase of $4.6 million in personnel costs driven by lower loan cost deferrals as a result of the second quarter PPP loan volumes and an increase in incentive accruals due to improved corporate performance;

An increase of $2.1 million in merger related expenses due to a revised estimate of a legacy State Bank post-retirement benefit; and

A partially offsetting decrease of $1.4 million in FDIC insurance assessment due to additional second quarter accruals to reflect the impact of lower earnings on the assessment.

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) for the third quarter of 2020 was 49.4%, compared to the linked quarter ratio of 47.9% and the prior year’s third quarter ratio of 48.1%. The linked quarter increase was driven by a modest increase in expenses and the impact of lower average loans in the quarter.

_____________________ (1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) See Table 10 for a detail of non-routine income and expenses.

Taxes:

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 16.1% compared to 10.6% for the linked quarter and 22.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

Dividend:

As of October 21, 2020, the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.075 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 16, 2020 to holders of record of Cadence’s Class A common stock on November 2, 2020.

Supplementary Financial Tables (Unaudited):

Supplementary financial tables (unaudited) are included in this release following the customary disclosure information.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call:

Cadence Bancorporation executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET. Slides to be presented by management on the conference call can be viewed by visiting www.cadencebancorporation.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” then “Presentations”.

About Cadence Bancorporation:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $18.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, N.A., operates 99 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, payroll and insurance services, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,800 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 21, 2018, and our Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on July 20, 2018, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the following factors: business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic market areas; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with our business; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; the laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; increased competition in the financial services industry, nationally, regionally or locally; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; systems failures or interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the composition of our management team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the fiscal position of the U.S. federal government and the soundness of other financial institutions; the composition of our loan portfolio, including the identity of our borrowers and the concentration of loans in energy-related industries and in our specialized industries; the portion of our loan portfolio that is comprised of participations and shared national credits; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets we hold; the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the impacts to our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; the impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures, and future business strategies related to the implementation of FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, commonly referred to as CECL. Cadence can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and Cadence does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “efficiency ratio,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted noninterest expenses,” “adjusted operating revenue,” “tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible book value per share” and “return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average tangible common equity”, “adjusted return on average assets”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share”, and “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables (Table 10).

Table 1 – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Statement of Operations Data Interest income $ 170,497 $ 177,175 $ 192,754 $ 207,620 $ 213,149 Interest expense 16,455 22,461 39,286 46,709 52,962 Net interest income 154,042 154,714 153,468 160,911 160,187 Provision for credit losses 32,973 158,811 83,429 27,126 43,764 Net interest income after provision 121,069 (4,097 ) 70,039 133,785 116,423 Noninterest income 32,591 29,950 35,069 33,898 34,642 Noninterest expense (1) 94,859 88,620 537,653 100,519 94,283 Income (loss) before income taxes 58,801 (62,767 ) (432,545 ) 67,164 56,782 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,486 (6,653 ) (33,234 ) 15,738 12,796 Net income (loss) $ 49,315 $ (56,114 ) $ (399,311 ) $ 51,426 $ 43,986 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 125,956,714 125,924,652 126,630,446 127,953,742 128,457,491 Diluted 126,094,868 125,924,652 126,630,446 128,003,089 128,515,274 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.45 ) $ (3.15 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.34 Diluted 0.39 (0.45 ) (3.15 ) 0.40 0.34 Period-End Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,247,172 $ 1,899,369 $ 609,351 $ 988,764 $ 1,061,102 Investment securities 3,088,699 2,661,433 2,461,644 2,368,592 1,705,325 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,465,556 13,699,097 13,392,191 12,983,655 13,637,042 Allowance for credit losses 385,412 370,901 245,246 119,643 127,773 Total assets 18,404,195 18,857,753 17,237,918 17,800,229 17,855,946 Total deposits 15,786,221 16,069,282 14,489,505 14,742,794 14,789,712 Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,033,338 5,220,109 3,959,721 3,833,704 3,602,861 Interest-bearing deposits 10,752,883 10,849,173 10,529,784 10,909,090 11,186,851 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,446 372,222 372,440 372,173 371,892 Total shareholders’ equity 2,071,472 2,045,480 2,113,543 2,460,846 2,475,944 Average Balance Sheet Data Investment securities $ 2,960,357 $ 2,487,467 $ 2,397,275 $ 2,003,339 $ 1,650,902 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,652,395 13,884,220 13,161,371 13,423,435 13,719,286 Allowance for credit losses 389,243 267,464 201,785 132,975 119,873 Total assets 18,248,014 18,500,600 17,694,018 17,843,383 17,621,163 Total deposits 15,628,314 15,774,787 14,574,614 14,749,327 14,539,420 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,892,079 4,587,673 3,658,612 3,648,874 3,456,807 Interest-bearing deposits 10,736,235 11,187,115 10,916,002 11,100,454 11,082,613 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 372,304 372,547 439,698 374,179 381,257 Total shareholders’ equity 2,052,079 2,118,796 2,446,810 2,471,398 2,447,189

(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $443.7 million, $412.9 million after-tax.

Table 1 (Continued) – Selected Financial Data As of and for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Per Share Data: Book value $ 16.45 $ 16.24 $ 16.79 $ 19.29 $ 19.32 Tangible book value (1) 15.40 15.15 15.65 14.65 14.66 Cash dividends declared 0.050 0.050 0.175 0.175 0.175 Dividend payout ratio 12.82 % (11.11 )% (5.56 )% 43.75 % 51.47 % Performance Ratios: Return on average common equity (2) 9.56 % (10.65 )% (65.64 )% 8.26 % 7.13 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 11.08 (10.56 ) 3.86 11.82 10.43 Return on average assets (2) 1.08 (1.22 ) (9.08 ) 1.14 0.99 Net interest margin (2) 3.49 3.51 3.80 3.89 3.94 Efficiency ratio (1) 50.83 47.99 285.17 51.60 48.39 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 49.45 47.93 49.88 50.91 48.07 Asset Quality Ratios: Total NPA to total loans, OREO, and other NPA 1.55 % 1.74 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") to total loans 1.40 1.64 1.19 0.92 0.79 Total ACL to total loans 2.86 2.71 1.83 0.92 0.94 ACL to total NPL 203.82 165.30 153.61 100.07 118.17 Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.58 0.94 0.99 1.04 0.91 Capital Ratios: Total shareholders’ equity to assets 11.3 % 10.8 % 12.3 % 13.8 % 13.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.6 10.2 11.5 10.9 10.9 Common equity Tier 1 capital (3) 12.0 11.7 11.4 11.5 11.0 Tier 1 leverage capital (3) 9.9 9.5 10.1 10.3 10.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital (3) 12.0 11.7 11.4 11.5 11.0 Total risk-based capital (3) 14.7 14.3 13.8 13.7 13.1 _____________________

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table 10 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimates.

Table 2 – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 11,168,913 $ 123,177 4.39 % $ 10,191,066 $ 136,332 5.31 % ANCI portfolio 2,295,097 28,214 4.89 3,269,846 54,084 6.56 PCD portfolio (3) 188,385 3,460 7.31 258,375 7,554 11.60 Total loans 13,652,395 154,851 4.51 13,719,286 197,970 5.72 Investment securities Taxable 2,694,012 13,164 1.94 1,447,448 9,657 2.65 Tax-exempt (2) 266,345 2,150 3.21 203,454 1,892 3.69 Total investment securities 2,960,357 15,314 2.06 1,650,902 11,549 2.78 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 942,017 432 0.18 741,955 3,421 1.83 Other investments 77,262 350 1.80 77,605 606 3.10 Total interest-earning assets 17,632,031 170,947 3.86 16,189,748 213,546 5.23 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 170,241 123,758 Premises and equipment 127,432 128,286 Accrued interest and other assets 707,553 1,299,244 Allowance for credit losses (389,243 ) (119,873 ) Total assets $ 18,248,014 $ 17,621,163 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,037,801 $ 4,681 0.23 % $ 7,991,804 $ 31,064 1.54 % Savings deposits 319,004 140 0.17 250,003 274 0.43 Time deposits 2,379,430 7,741 1.29 2,840,806 17,083 2.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,736,235 12,562 0.47 11,082,613 48,421 1.73 Other borrowings 149,973 931 2.47 160,066 1,005 2.49 Subordinated debentures 222,331 2,961 5.30 221,191 3,536 6.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,108,539 16,454 0.59 11,463,870 52,962 1.83 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,892,079 3,456,807 Accrued interest and other liabilities 195,317 253,297 Total liabilities 16,195,935 15,173,974 Shareholders' equity 2,052,079 2,447,189 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,248,014 $ 17,621,163 Net interest income/net interest spread 154,493 3.27 % 160,584 3.40 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.49 % 3.94 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (451 ) (397 ) Net interest income $ 154,042 $ 160,187 _____________________

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans.

Table 2 (Continued) – Average Balances/Yield/Rates For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (In thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Originated loans $ 11,168,913 $ 123,177 4.39 % $ 11,173,408 $ 125,922 4.53 % ANCI portfolio 2,295,097 28,214 4.89 2,512,163 32,967 5.28 PCD portfolio (3) 188,385 3,460 7.31 198,649 3,965 8.03 Total loans 13,652,395 154,851 4.51 13,884,220 162,854 4.72 Investment securities Taxable 2,694,012 13,164 1.94 2,269,017 12,207 2.16 Tax-exempt (2) 266,345 2,150 3.21 218,450 1,948 3.59 Total investment securities 2,960,357 15,314 2.06 2,487,467 14,155 2.29 Federal funds sold and short-term investments 942,017 432 0.18 1,342,779 328 0.10 Other investments 77,262 350 1.80 77,337 247 1.28 Total interest-earning assets 17,632,031 170,947 3.86 17,791,803 177,584 4.01 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 170,241 176,716 Premises and equipment 127,432 127,413 Accrued interest and other assets 707,553 672,132 Allowance for credit losses (389,243 ) (267,464 ) Total assets $ 18,248,014 $ 18,500,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 8,037,801 $ 4,681 0.23 % $ 8,368,151 $ 7,511 0.36 % Savings deposits 319,004 140 0.17 291,874 179 0.25 Time deposits 2,379,430 7,741 1.29 2,527,090 10,451 1.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,736,235 12,562 0.47 11,187,115 18,141 0.65 Other borrowings 149,973 931 2.47 149,973 937 2.51 Subordinated debentures 222,331 2,961 5.30 222,574 3,383 6.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,108,539 16,454 0.59 11,559,662 22,461 0.78 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,892,079 4,587,673 Accrued interest and other liabilities 195,317 234,469 Total liabilities 16,195,935 16,381,804 Stockholders' equity 2,052,079 2,118,796 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,248,014 $ 18,500,600 Net interest income/net interest spread 154,493 3.27 % 155,123 3.23 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin 3.49 % 3.51 % Taxable equivalent adjustment: Investment securities (451 ) (409 ) Net interest income $ 154,042 $ 154,714 _____________________

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using an income tax rate of 21%. (3) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, these loans were referred to as ACI loans, but with the adoption of CECL they are referred to as PCD loans.

Table 3 – Loan Interest Income Detail Year-To-Date For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Interest Income Detail Originated loans $ 378,501 $ 123,177 $ 125,922 $ 129,402 $ 134,450 $ 136,333 ANCI loans: interest income 82,055 22,850 26,264 32,940 37,637 43,133 ANCI loans: accretion 19,777 5,364 6,703 7,710 8,610 10,951 PCD loans: interest income (1) 8,571 2,421 3,111 3,039 3,839 3,406 PCD loans: accretion (1) 3,936 1,039 854 2,043 6,018 4,147 Total loan interest income $ 492,840 $ 154,851 $ 162,854 $ 175,134 $ 190,554 $ 197,970 Yields Originated loans 4.66 % 4.39 % 4.53 % 5.10 % 5.25 % 5.31 % ANCI loans without discount accretion 4.36 3.96 4.20 4.85 4.95 5.23 ANCI loans discount accretion 1.05 0.93 1.08 1.14 1.13 1.33 PCD loans without discount accretion 5.69 5.11 6.30 5.65 6.20 5.23 PCD loans discount accretion 2.62 2.20 1.73 3.80 9.73 6.37 Total loan yield 4.85 % 4.51 % 4.72 % 5.35 % 5.63 % 5.72 %

(1) Prior year quarter PCD amounts have been revised to be comparable to the current year presentation. Interest income for PCD loans represents contractual interest.

Table 4 – Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) (1) For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 370,901 $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773 $ 115,345 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL (2) — — 75,850 — — Charge-offs (21,830 ) (33,452 ) (33,098 ) (35,432 ) (31,650 ) Recoveries 1,936 901 613 176 314 Net charge-offs (19,894 ) (32,551 ) (32,485 ) (35,256 ) (31,336 ) Provision for loan losses 34,405 158,206 82,238 27,126 43,764 Balance at end of period $ 385,412 $ 370,901 $ 245,246 $ 119,643 $ 127,773

(1) This table represents the activity in the ACL for funded loans. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”), on January 1, 2020 and recorded this cumulative effect adjustment as a result of accounting change.

Table 5 – ACL Activity by Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial and Industrial Commercial Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance for Credit Losses Reserve for Unfunded Commitments (1) Total As of June 30, 2020 $ 217,796 $ 112,480 $ 40,625 $ 370,901 $ 3,827 $ 374,728 Provision for credit losses 1,562 33,262 (419 ) 34,405 (1,432 ) 32,973 Charge-offs (18,604 ) (2,978 ) (248 ) (21,830 ) — (21,830 ) Recoveries 1,443 244 249 1,936 — 1,936 As of September 30, 2020 $ 202,197 $ 143,008 $ 40,207 $ 385,412 $ 2,395 $ 387,807 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Commercial and Industrial Commercial Real Estate Consumer Total Allowance for Credit Losses Reserve for Unfunded Commitments (1) Total As of December 31, 2019 $ 89,796 $ 15,319 $ 14,528 $ 119,643 $ 1,699 $ 121,342 Cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL 32,951 20,599 22,300 75,850 332 76,182 As of January 1, 2020 122,747 35,918 36,828 195,493 2,031 197,524 Provision for credit losses 160,570 110,420 3,859 274,849 364 275,213 Charge-offs (83,406 ) (3,784 ) (1,190 ) (88,380 ) — (88,380 ) Recoveries 2,286 454 710 3,450 — 3,450 As of September 30, 2020 $ 202,197 $ 143,008 $ 40,207 $ 385,412 $ 2,395 $ 387,807

(1) The reserve for unfunded commitments is recorded in other liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.

Table 6 – Criticized Loans by Segment As of September 30, 2020 (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and industrial General C&I $ 71,384 $ 156,323 $ 9,270 $ 236,977 Energy 146,772 165,277 7,816 319,865 Restaurant 97,315 169,899 7,624 274,838 Healthcare 722 58,802 — 59,524 Total commercial and industrial 316,193 550,301 24,710 891,204 Commercial real estate Industrial, retail, and other 93,897 58,321 — 152,218 Multifamily 91 200 — 291 Office 346 13,250 3,029 16,625 Total commercial real estate 94,334 71,771 3,029 169,134 Consumer Residential — 22,770 — 22,770 Other — 358 — 358 Total consumer — 23,128 — 23,128 Total $ 410,527 $ 645,200 $ 27,739 $ 1,083,466 As of June 30, 2020 (Amortized cost in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Criticized Commercial and industrial General C&I $ 45,512 $ 146,333 $ 10,237 $ 202,082 Energy sector 155,735 114,080 10,747 280,562 Restaurant industry 171,722 158,596 7,596 337,914 Healthcare 18,250 47,398 — 65,648 Total commercial and industrial 391,219 466,407 28,580 886,206 Commercial real estate Industrial, retail, and other 60,819 40,351 534 101,704 Multifamily 91 714 — 805 Office 346 1,005 — 1,351 Total commercial real estate 61,256 42,070 534 103,860 Consumer Residential real estate — 19,172 — 19,172 Other — 39 — 39 Total consumer — 19,211 — 19,211 Total $ 452,475 $ 527,688 $ 29,114 $ 1,009,277

Table 7 – Nonperforming Assets As of (In thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Nonperforming loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 145,570 $ 182,839 $ 136,712 $ 106,803 $ 92,643 Commercial real estate 27,163 25,261 8,133 1,127 6,855 Consumer 16,364 16,284 14,808 7,289 5,294 Small business (2) — — — 4,337 3,334 Total nonperforming loans ("NPL") 189,097 224,384 159,653 119,556 108,126 Foreclosed OREO and other NPA 20,344 13,949 15,679 5,958 6,731 Total nonperforming assets $ 209,441 $ 238,333 $ 175,332 $ 125,514 $ 114,857 NPL as a percentage of total loans 1.40 % 1.64 % 1.19 % 0.92 % 0.79 % NPA as a percentage of loans plus OREO/other 1.55 % 1.74 % 1.31 % 0.97 % 0.84 % NPA as a percentage of total assets 1.14 % 1.26 % 0.99 % 0.71 % 0.64 % Total accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ 7,260 $ 3,123 $ 1,999 $ 23,364 $ 24,487

(1) Amounts are not comparable due to our adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to this date, pools of individual ACI loans were excluded because they continued to earn interest income from the accretable yield at the pool level. With the adoption of CECL, the pools were discontinued, and performance is based on contractual terms for individual loans. Additionally, prior to January 1, 2020, we used recorded investment in this table. With the adoption of CECL, we now use amortized cost. (2) Upon the adoption of CECL, small business loans are included in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans.

Table 8 – Noninterest Income For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Noninterest Income Investment advisory revenue $ 6,797 $ 6,505 $ 5,605 $ 6,920 $ 6,532 Trust services revenue 4,556 4,092 4,815 4,713 4,440 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,847 4,852 6,416 5,181 5,462 Credit-related fees 4,202 4,401 5,983 5,094 5,960 Bankcard fees 1,745 1,716 1,958 1,933 2,061 Payroll processing revenue 1,255 1,143 1,367 1,373 1,196 SBA income 3,037 1,335 1,908 2,153 2,216 Other service fees 1,450 1,528 1,912 1,701 1,700 Securities gains, net 79 2,286 2,994 317 775 Other 3,623 2,092 2,111 4,513 4,300 Total noninterest income $ 32,591 $ 29,950 $ 35,069 $ 33,898 $ 34,642