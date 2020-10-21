Syneos Health Launches Kinetic Omnichannel Capability to Accelerate Modern Customer Engagement

Integrating Intelligence Across Channels, Technologies and Content Achieves Greater Precision, Efficiency and Effectiveness

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today introduced Kinetic, a modern customer engagement capability that makes fully integrated omnichannel solutions accessible to biopharmaceutical organizations. Powered by a team of data scientists, behavioral experts and channel strategists, Kinetic delivers the right message, to the right person, at the right moment to optimize performance. This advanced capability is already being deployed for biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes.



Biopharmaceutical companies have long been challenged to obtain a clear, actionable and measurable view of all of their relationship-building efforts and the impact on customer behavior. Kinetic seeks to eliminate these silos and elevate performance by creating more personalized and meaningful integrated healthcare interactions, enabling customers to more effectively reach audiences.