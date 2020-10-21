Syneos Health Launches Kinetic Omnichannel Capability to Accelerate Modern Customer Engagement
Integrating Intelligence Across Channels, Technologies and Content Achieves Greater Precision, Efficiency and Effectiveness
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today introduced Kinetic, a modern customer
engagement capability that makes fully integrated omnichannel solutions accessible to biopharmaceutical organizations. Powered by a team of data scientists, behavioral experts and channel
strategists, Kinetic delivers the right message, to the right person, at the right moment to optimize performance. This advanced capability is already being deployed for biopharmaceutical companies
of all sizes.
Biopharmaceutical companies have long been challenged to obtain a clear, actionable and measurable view of all of their relationship-building efforts and the impact on customer behavior. Kinetic seeks to eliminate these silos and elevate performance by creating more personalized and meaningful integrated healthcare interactions, enabling customers to more effectively reach audiences.
Kinetic delivers distinct advantages that only Syneos Health can, built on the foundation of the Company’s Biopharmaceutical Acceleration Model, including integrated, end-to-end know-how; deep therapeutic knowledge; human behavior expertise; and a highly flexible, source-agnostic technology architecture called Dynamic Assembly. This multiple option technology network is built with contemporary, aligned partners as opposed to relying solely on in-house technologies or solutions.
“Accelerating therapies to market requires breaking down traditional silos and creating precise, customized and connected approaches across the product development lifecycle from clinical development through commercialization,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “With Kinetic, we seek to efficiently assess the nuances of each trial protocol or product launch and respond with flexible, right-sized tech- and data-enabled solutions to improve performance.”
Kinetic is centered on Intelligence, Experience and Performance – three pillars that are mission-critical to success in today’s technology-enabled engagement landscape. The capability features advanced targeting, unified views of channel behavior, matrixed content, person-level relevant automation and performance analytics with the goal of exceeding program targets.
0 Kommentare