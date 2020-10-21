ProMIS Neurosciences Offers its Perspective on the Likelihood of Regulatory Approval of Aducanumab

Regulatory progress is spurring the development of safe and effective therapies for Alzheimer’s disease

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, released a white paper today that offers its perspective on aducanumab’s likelihood of regulatory approval in advance of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee (AC) review on November 6. The white paper, available at www.promisneurosciences.com, chronicles aducanumab’s history, regulatory support, positive data outcomes and potential impetus for development of improved second-generation therapies. If approved, aducanumab would be the first disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, offering a therapeutic option for the millions of Americans living with the disease.



Aducanumab was originally designed to target amyloid-beta plaque, now believed to be an ineffective drug target for AD. An accumulating body of data has shifted the drug development focus to a different species of amyloid-beta called the toxic oligomer which has since been shown to be the real culprit in driving disease progression. Aducanumab’s ability to cross-react and partially neutralize toxic oligomers results in its modest treatment benefit. By contrast, published data show that PMN310, ProMIS’ antibody candidate for Alzheimer’s disease, is highly selective for the toxic oligomer of amyloid-beta, positioning it as a second-generation drug candidate with more precise targeting capabilities and a potentially improved safety and efficacy profile.

Despite aducanumab’s modest treatment benefit, the white paper argues that FDA approval is likely based on the following: