 

BriaCell Breast Cancer Survival Data 13.3 Months Versus 7.2-9.8 Months

  • Overall Survival of 13.3 months in patients, including 14 months in patients with Grade I/II tumors, suggesting clinical benefit;
  • Comparison: 7.2-9.8 months in similar patients with metastatic breast cancer in the third line setting without BriaCell’s treatment;
  • Additional overall survival data will be presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9 – 11.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces the overall survival (OS) data of its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, in combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients. Additional overall survival data from the clinical studies will be presented in a poster session on December 9 – 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), a virtual event.

Median OS of 13.3 months has been observed in the Phase I/IIa study for patients treated with Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced breast cancer (third line or later).  Further, median OS had reached 14 months in patients with Grade I/II tumors. Checkpoint inhibitors included pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation). This data is derived primarily from patients previously disclosed (see press release dated June 22, 2020). An OS of 7.2-9.8 months in similar patients with metastatic breast cancer in the third line setting has recently been published (Kazmi S, et al. “Overall survival analysis in patients with metastatic breast cancer and liver or lung metastases treated with eribulin, gemcitabine, or capecitabine.” Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020). 

The SABCS poster will also summarize the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT monotherapy study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab, and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer with grade I and grade II tumors.

The SABCS presentation will be posted on  https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

The details on the SABCS poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1313
Presentation Title:   Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade

